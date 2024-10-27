This road was just closed for all vehicles

As the cold seasons approach, Rocky Mountain National Park is starting to transition to winter mode. This shift may affect your visit, so here’s everything you need to know.

Here’s how Rocky Mountain National Park’s winter closures will affect your stay

Effective on October 25, 2024, the Trail Ridge Road, also known as U.S. Highway 34, has been officially closed to through-traffic. This closure is expected to last through the winter season, since the road is a high-altitude route that stretches above 11,500 feet for 11 miles. This makes it incredibly dangerous during snowy and icy conditions, especially since it has minimal guardrails and doesn’t have any shoulders.

The closure currently begins at Rainbow Curve on the eastern side of the park and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the western side. While these closure points may fluctuate depending on the weather, the entire route will remain closed until spring. Depending on weather conditions, the Trail Ridge Road will likely reopen sometime in May.

While the Trail Ride Road is now closed to vehicles, both Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road remain open to bicycles, hikers, and leashed pets until November 30. Beyond that date, the roads will transition to “winter trail status.” These roads will then be accessible for pedestrians, snowshoers, and skiers throughout the winter months.

If you have your heart set on a scenic drive, are also still several popular ones within the park that will remain open to visitors for the remainder of the fall. Bear Lake Road has great views and has access to many popular hiking areas. Endovalley Road is also known for its picturesque landscapes.