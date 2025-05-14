Top attraction at Sequoia National Park finally reopens after 4 years

Crystal Cave, which is Sequoia National Park‘s most popular attraction since the park’s opening in 1940, will finally reopen for guided tours on May 23 after four long years of closure. These closures were due to several consecutive natural disasters, including the 2021 KNP Complex wildfire, as well as 2022 and 2023 winter storms which brought heavy snow, flooding, and landslides.

“The opening of Crystal Cave is a big step forward in disaster recovery for Sequoia and Kings Canyon,” said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks superintendent. “We’re excited to be able to reopen this incredible attraction to visitors and encourage people to enjoy all of the beauty and wonder these parks have to offer.”

Restoration efforts have been extensive near the Giant Forest, where Crystal Cave resides. The Sequoia Parks Conservancy replaced several power lines, stabilized roads, and removed almost 3,000 hazardous trees, with 2,000 more to go.

The reopening of this attraction is a huge milestone for the park, since an average of 51,000 visitors come every summer to view this stunning marble cavern. If you’re planning to visit the Crystal Cave during the 2025 season, the ongoing restoration efforts may cause delays, so allow for an extra hour to reach the cave from the park entrance. Guided tours will be available from May 23rd to September the 7th.

“We’re thrilled to reopen Crystal Cave, thanks to our partnership with the National Park Service,” said Savannah Boiano, executive director of the Sequoia Parks Conservancy. “When visitors join us in exploring, learning, and engaging with nature, they become partners in our mission to protect this incredible wonder for future generations.”