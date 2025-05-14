 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Top attraction at Sequoia National Park finally reopens after 4 years

Sequoia National Forest opens the Crystal Caverns after 4 years of closure

By
Crystal Cave at Sequoia National Park
NPS / NPS

Crystal Cave, which is Sequoia National Park‘s most popular attraction since the park’s opening in 1940, will finally reopen for guided tours on May 23 after four long years of closure. These closures were due to several consecutive natural disasters, including the 2021 KNP Complex wildfire, as well as 2022 and 2023 winter storms which brought heavy snow, flooding, and landslides.

“The opening of Crystal Cave is a big step forward in disaster recovery for Sequoia and Kings Canyon,” said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks superintendent. “We’re excited to be able to reopen this incredible attraction to visitors and encourage people to enjoy all of the beauty and wonder these parks have to offer.”
Recommended Videos
Restoration efforts have been extensive near the Giant Forest, where Crystal Cave resides. The Sequoia Parks Conservancy replaced several power lines, stabilized roads, and removed almost 3,000 hazardous trees, with 2,000 more to go.
Related
The reopening of this attraction is a huge milestone for the park, since an average of 51,000 visitors come every summer to view this stunning marble cavern. If you’re planning to visit the Crystal Cave during the 2025 season, the ongoing restoration efforts may cause delays, so allow for an extra hour to reach the cave from the park entrance. Guided tours will be available from May 23rd to September the 7th.
“We’re thrilled to reopen Crystal Cave, thanks to our partnership with the National Park Service,” said Savannah Boiano, executive director of the Sequoia Parks Conservancy. “When visitors join us in exploring, learning, and engaging with nature, they become partners in our mission to protect this incredible wonder for future generations.”
Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…

Editors’ Recommendations

The best things to do in Big Bend National Park: An adventure you’ll never forget
A list of the must-see stops on your next trip to the popular Texan park
The Big Bend National Park Entrance Sign

Big Bend National Park is the jewel of the Chihuahuan Desert, brimming with life just under its rugged surface. The park straddles the border of the United States and Mexico, and even has a border crossing between the two. There are dozens of things to do in Big Bend National Park -- it's one of the best places for stargazing, exploring the Rio Grande, and enjoying days worth of breathtaking trails.
Need help deciding what to prioritize in this massive park, which spans over 1,250 square miles? I regularly visit Big Bend, and these five park features are always worth a stop. They're doable in a single day or easily extended if you're spending a longer period of time in Big Bend.

Hike through Santa Elena Canyon

Read more
The 20 best U.S. national parks to explore now
There are a lot of national parks to see, so here's a list to start with
Glacier National Park

As filmmaker Ken Burs rightly described, the national park system was "America's best idea." Today, these nature oases see over 331 million recreational visits per year, by last year's count. According to the National Park Service, 2024 saw the highest number of U.S. national park visitors of all time, as people from all walks of life sought a bit more of the outdoors. If that's you, it can be overwhelming to try and figure out which park to explore. From sea to shining sea, I've compiled a list of our favorite U.S. national parks that will satisfy your taste for adventure.
National Park Pass programs

Before we get into our list of the best national parks, we need to have a quick chat about the various National Park Pass programs. These passes will give you entry to the 430 parks across the U.S., and it's a good idea to book them in advance even though many also allow you to pay with card only at the entrance gates. Depending on your needs, there are different types of passes to choose from.

Read more
Skip the crowds: These underrated national parks are perfect for budget travelers
Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska tops the list
Kenai Fjords National Park

National parks are more popular than ever, with a record 331 million visitors exploring the great outdoors in 2024. But if you’re looking to avoid the crowds and save money, there’s good news. HomeToGo’s 2025 National Park Report has just revealed the most affordable hidden gem national parks for budget-conscious travelers.

Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska tops the list, offering gorgeous glaciers, fjords, and icefield views at a median accommodation price of just $59 per night. This remote park provides a truly unique national park experience, where visitors can spot marine wildlife, kayak through icy waters, and hike along rugged trails.

Read more