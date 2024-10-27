Thinking of going to Sequoia National Park this here? Here's the best time to plan your trip

Sequoia National Park is home to some of the oldest and largest living organisms on earth — sequoia trees. Many of these ancient trees are over 2,000 years old, so it’s no mystery why this national park has become a treasured vacation spot for many. These trees really have stood the test of time, enduring millennia of weather changes, forest fires, and environmental shifts. And while the sequoias are one of the most prominent sites to see at the park, it also has deep canyons and serene meadows, plus plenty of wildlife to see along the way. But how do you know what time of year you should go? In this guide, we will break down everything Sequoia National Park has in store for each season so you can make an educated decision.

There’s so much to explore, so to make the most of your trip, just make sure that you make any required reservations, like for campsites and tours. After that, the only thing you and your family need to do to access this amazing park is a $35 vehicle pass that can be purchased on the NPS website.

Sequoia National Park in the fall

Fewer crowds

Fall is considered a shoulder season in Sequoia National Park, meaning there are fewer visitors compared to summer. This means that you’ll more or less have the trails and facilities all to yourself, and you can take all the photos you want without worrying about photo bombers.

Cooler temperatures

The Sierra Nevada mountains can get pretty toasty in the summer in the lower elevations, but by fall, it cools down significantly. That said, it can get crisp in the evenings, so make sure you pack your layers.

Autumn foliage

While Sequoia National Park is primarily known for the evergreen sequoia trees, the park still has plenty of deciduous trees like oaks and dogwoods, particularly at lower elevations. Oftentimes, visitors find the variety to be refreshing.

Activities around the park

Fall is a great time to pull on your hiking boots due to the mild temperatures. Popular scenic trails include the Congress Trail, Tokopah Falls Trail, and the Big Trees Trail. For something more adventurous, try hiking Moro Rock or even parts of the High Sierra Trail that are not closed yet.

Fall is also a great time to camp if you don’t mind the crisper evenings. The campgrounds tend to be a lot quieter during this time of year, and the atmosphere is perfect for cozy campfires or even stargazing. There are four campgrounds that are open year-round, namely Lodgepole, Potwisha, and South Fork. Buckeye Flat is open until late September or early October depending on the weather.

Sequoia National Park in the winter

Introvert’s dream

If you thought fall wasn’t crowded, think again. By winter, Sequoia National Park sees the visitor numbers plummet, but it’s still open for business. If you’re an introvert, or just a big fan of winter, this is definitely the best time to visit.

No bugs

With the cold weather comes another perk — no bugs! Leave the bug spray at home and enjoy a cozy camping experience without having to slap yourself silly.

Winter wildlife

Some species of bird migrate to Sequoia National Park in the winter, but that’s not all! In the winter, you can see mule deer, bobcats, and even snowshoe hares in their winter coats.

Activities around the park

There’s a ton to do at Sequoia National Park in the winter. Since there’s a good deal of snow, the best way to see the park is by snowshoeing. You can also cross-country ski! Popular trails include the groomed areas around Giant Forest, Big Trees Trail, and Crescent Meadow Loop. The kiddos will love sledding and tubing at the Wolverton Snowplay Area.

Then, once you’re all chilly, head to the Wuksachi Lodge for comfortable rooms, hearty meals, and a warm atmosphere.

Sequoia National Park in the spring

Waterfalls and wildflowers

Spring at Sequoia National Park is punctuated with wildflowers and waterfalls. As the snow melts, you’ll see many of Sequoia’s gorgeous wildflowers in the foothills, especially around Hospital Rock and Marble Falls. Speaking of falls, they are the most spectacular in the spring due to all the snowmelt. Try the Tokopah Falls for some impressive sights, but there are also plenty of smaller falls and creeks around.

Mild temperatures and fewer crowds

Sequoia is still in the “off-season” in the spring, so you’ll see fewer crowds but milder temperatures.

Mud

Due to all the snowmelt and rainfall, you’re bound to get those leather boots a little dirty while exploring Sequoia National Park in the springtime. It will be the most muddy in Giant Forest and the foothills region, but you might also find a good deal of mud in the meadows and river trails. Navigate these challenges with waterproof footwear and trekking poles.

Activities around the park

Like with fall, spring is a great time for hiking, but that’s not all! With a permit, you can fish for anglers in the Kaweah River and Hume Lake. Campgrounds like Potwisha and Lodgepole fully reopen in the spring, and Crystal Cave most often reopens for tours in May, weather permitting.

Ranger programs also reopen, giving you and the family an opportunity to learn more about the park’s natural history, wildlife, and geology.

Sequoia National Park in the summer

Fully accessible trails

In the summer, the trails become fully accessible. Some trails, like the High Sierra Trail, are only fully open during the summer due to deep snows or unsafe conditions. Other trails include Mount Whitney, the Lakes Trail to Pear Lake, Sawtooth Pass Trail, and Elizabeth Pass Trail.

Crowds

Summer is definitely peak season. If you’re an extrovert, this is the time of year for you! If not, that’s okay. There are still ways to beat the crowds. Try visiting on a weekday or coming in early or late. Visiting during less-frequented hours could make all the difference in your trip, even if it means waking up a little earlier.

Activities around the park

The best part about summer is that everything is open! If your crew has a difficult time agreeing on what to do, coming in the summer could help mitigate those requests. Hiking, fishing, and rock climbing are all on the table, as well as camping and any of the ranger-led programs around the park.

You’ll never want to leave after camping at one of the campgrounds. The Dorst Creek Campground is particularly excellent for stargazing due to the higher elevation and clear nights.

And, if the current is safe enough, you can also take everyone swimming in one of the many designated swimming holes along the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River.

So, which time of year is the best time to visit Sequoia National Park? No matter what time of year you go, this national treasure has a lot to offer. For snow sports and the most solitude, try visiting in the winter, but you’ll also find many crowd-free days in fall and spring. For the most variety, visit in the summer.