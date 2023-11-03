 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This easy trick tells you which merino wool base layer is right for your activity

Here's how to choose the best merino base layer for your outdoor activities

Sarah Joseph
By
Travel and road trip concept at autumn. Adventure and active lifestyle in nature. Tourist hiking in forest. Caucasian man in yellow jacket walks in woods.
YURII Seleznov / Adobe Stock

When it comes to preparing for outdoor adventures in cold weather, selecting the right clothing can be the difference between a comfortable and enjoyable experience and a chilly, miserable one. Among the essential pieces of gear for staying warm is a merino wool base layer, and one crucial factor to consider when choosing a base layer is its weight. In this article, we’ll break down base layer weights and share a nifty trick to help you choose the right layer weight for your outdoor needs.

Understanding merino wool base layer weight

Merino wool base layers, also known as thermal underwear or long underwear, come in various weights, typically categorized as lightweight, mid-weight, and heavyweight.  That said, some manufacturers don’t tell you what weight their wool is, so here’s where you can use our fancy trick: a higher weight means a warmer layer.

Recommended Videos

Each weight serves a specific purpose and offers distinct advantages:

  1. Lightweight base layers (150-200 g):

    • Warmth: Lightweight base layers provide minimal insulation and are suitable for cool to moderately cold conditions. They are ideal for high-intensity activities where you expect to generate a lot of body heat and need moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry.
    • Versatility: These base layers are versatile and can be used in a wide range of temperatures, making them great for layering in varying weather conditions.

  2. Midweight base layers (200-300 g):

    • Warmth: Mid-weight base layers offer moderate insulation and are designed for colder weather. They strike a balance between warmth and breathability, making them suitable for a broader range of outdoor activities.
    • Comfort: They are often chosen as a go-to option for various cold-weather adventures due to their comfort and warmth.

  3. Heavyweight base layers (300 g and above):

    • Warmth: Heavyweight base layers are the warmest option and are typically reserved for extremely cold conditions. They provide substantial insulation and are best suited for stationary activities or extreme cold weather.
    • Extreme cold: These base layers are favored by ice fishermen, winter campers, and those braving frigid temperatures for extended periods.

How do I choose my base layer weight?

Selecting the appropriate base layer weight depends on a few key factors:

  1. Activity level: Consider the level of physical activity you’ll be engaged in. For high-intensity activities like running or cross-country skiing, lightweight base layers are often sufficient. Mid-weight options work well for activities like hiking, while heavyweight layers are better for low-intensity or sedentary pursuits like ice fishing or winter camping.
  2. Weather conditions: Think about the climate and weather conditions you’ll be facing. If you’ll be exposed to extreme cold, a heavyweight base layer is a must. In milder conditions, lightweight or midweight layers will provide the necessary comfort and warmth.
  3. Layering: Base layers are just one part of your clothing system. Consider how you’ll be layering your clothing. If you plan to wear multiple layers, such as an insulating mid-layer and a waterproof outer layer, you may need a lighter base layer to prevent overheating.
  4. Personal preference: Ultimately, your comfort is the most important thing. Some people naturally run warmer or colder than others, so it’s essential to listen to your body and adjust your clothing accordingly. Experiment with different weights to find what works best for you.

Choosing the right base layer weight is a critical decision when gearing up for cold-weather adventures. Next time you head outside, try this handy trick! We hope it will make your selection a lot easier.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Are you in between mountain bike sizes? This is how to tell which one is right for you
These are the advantages and disadvantages of sizing up or down on a mountain bike
mountain biking moab utah

Choosing which size of bike best fits isn’t always the easiest task. Many of us can be “in-between” regarding mountain bike sizes. For example, the recommended height for a size medium might go up to 5’10" while the recommendation for a size large starts at 5’8". And if you are standing at 5’9", you have a decision to make.

To go up a size or down a size, that is the question. Like everything else in the mountain biking world, choosing one size or the other may mean compromising elsewhere. What are these compromises? Do these differences, measured in millimeters, really make that much of a difference? I rode the same bike, one size medium, the other large, to find out.

Read more
Not sure which mountain bike to buy? Try these 2 easy tricks to test out all of your favorites
best mountain bike destinations biker silhouette in action against the sunset concept for sport and exercise

It can be tough to find the right mountain bike for you. Pretty much all high-end mountain bikes will perform well, but there are still many factors to consider. Knowing what category of bike you are interested in is often the first step.

You'll also need to consider your method of purchase. You can go to your local bike shop where you can get answers to your questions and even test ride a bike. If you’re not interested in face-to-face interactions, mountain bike sales now happen with the click of a button. 

Read more
Get the best nature apps for identifying unknown plants and critters right from your smartphone
Curious nature-lovers can identify birds, bugs, plants, mammals, and more with these (mostly) free mobile nature apps.
Closeup of a hand holding a smartphone with a picture of a small seedling on the screen.

Over the last few years, the pandemic inspired (some might say forced) many of us to discover new hobbies and passions. Some found an unexpected desire to learn the secrets of how to make sourdough bread. Others took to Zoom happy hours to get their daily social fix. Still others spent weeks riveted to the bizarre exploits of an exotic cat owner from Oklahoma (and all the me-too follow-up shows on Netflix and beyond).

But, many more of us took the time to get back to nature — the healthiest, most social-distancing-friendly pastime of all. If you count yourself among this group, and are curious to learn more about the world around you, these are the best nature apps to help you identify almost any unknown plant or critter. Think of them like Shazam for the outside world.
BirdNET
Free for iOS/Android

Read more