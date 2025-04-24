 Skip to main content
The Grand Canyon North Rim is reopening soon — what you need to know

Grand Canyon opens the North Rim after winter closures

Cape Royal on the North Rim provides a panorama up, down, and across the Grand Canyon.
Michael Quinn / National Park Service

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is officially set to welcome visitors for the 2025 season starting on Thursday, May 15 at 6 am . As temperatures have warmed up, thawing the snow that falls in this area during the winter, it’s now safe for visitors to return and enjoy this lesser-visited part of Grand Canyon National Park.

The iconic Grand Canyon Lodge will also be opening its doors on May 15. Guests can enjoy any of three cozy cabin-type options or motel rooms. There is also a dining room that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering amazing views of the North Rim. Guest services are also here, so you can book horseback riding or mule rides or grab much-needed trail updates from the knowledgeable staff.

If the lodge isn’t your scene, the 87 campsites at the North Rim’s campground will also be open. Here, you’ll immerse yourself in a grove of ponderosa pine and aspen, with some sites offering views of the canyon. 72 of these sites are mixed-use, which means you can have tents, trailers, or RVs ranging from 15 to 40 feet in length. Keep in mind that there are only three group tent-only sites, so reserve them well in advance if you’d like to take advantage of them.

If you’re looking for great trail access, these two lodging options will be your best bet. You can access the Angel Point Trail directly from the lodge. Or, if you’re at the campground, follow the 1.2-mile Bridle Path to the lodge. The North Kaibab Trail to Coconino Overlook is also a must-do this season.

