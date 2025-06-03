What type of golf ball should you use? The simple breakdown every new golfer needs

When you’re just getting started with golf, you may not realize that there are several different kinds of golf balls, each tailored for a specific skill level, swing speed, or other priorities. The choices can be overwhelming, but they boil down to three kinds: two piece, three piece, and four piece. So now you might be wondering, what golf ball should I use? In this guide, we’re going to discuss the three major kinds of golf balls and how to choose the best one for you.

When choosing a golf ball, you’ll first need to assess your skill level, swing speed, priorities for distance control, materials, and budget. These five factors aren’t the only things to consider, but they will get you to a great starting point. The key is to understand the construction and performance characteristics of each golf ball. In a nutshell, two-piece, also known as low-compression balls, prioritize distance and are great for beginners. Three-piece golf balls have better control for more intermediate players, while still giving you great distance. And lastly, the four-piece golf balls, or high-compression balls, are perfect for advanced players for their precision. Here’s the breakdown:

Two-piece golf balls

The two-piece golf ball has the simplest construction out of the three. Inside, there’s a solid core of synthetic rubber with a hard outer cover which is typically made of Surlyn for better durability and distance. This one is designed for maximum distance and straight flights, so the chances of you accidentally hitting an unwanted slice or hook is a lot less. For this reason, beginners and high-handicap golfers with swing speeds of under 90 miles per hour will get the most out of this ball. It’s very forgiving, and it’s also the most affordable.

Because of the solid core and lower compression, the two-piece golf ball feels firm when you hit it with a driver, complete with a distinctive “click” sound. Players often describe this one as “springy” or “hard.” With an iron though, a two-piece ball feels less precise, and it only gets worse once you get to the wedges and putters.

Three-piece golf balls

Three-piece golf balls have an added mantle layer between the core and the shell, in addition to a softer urethane cover. This makes them a bit less durable than the two-piece golf balls, but their performance is better suited for intermediate players. The mantle improves energy transfer and the urethane cover increases spin, so these balls often have a better balance for distance, control, spin, and feel. Golfers who swing at 90 to 120 miles per hour will suit this ball type.

Three-piece golf balls feel softer when hit with a driver. The urethane cover and mantle layer absorb some impact, which makes more of a “thud” sound when you hit it. But this ball outshines the low-compression ball once you get into irons and wedges territory. The cover allows for a bit more spin and control, which intermediate players appreciate.

Four-piece golf balls

The four-piece, or multi-layered golf ball is the most complex since it has a soft core as well as multiple mantle layers, all wrapped up in a soft urethane cover. Unsurprisingly, that also comes with a higher price point. But you definitely will get what you pay for! The performance characteristics on four-piece golf balls are unmatched. With high-spin on short shots and low spin on driver shots, these feel soft and will give you maximum control. That said, they’re a bit overkill for casual games. If you’re an advanced player or a low-handicap golfer, or have a swing of over 105 miles per hour, this is the ball for you.

When hit with a driver, the four-piece golf ball feels smooth like butter with a clean “pop” sound. Having those multiple layers minimizes the driver spin for distance. Since it has premium control, the four-piece golf ball is highly responsive when hit with irons, and on chips and pitches, you’ll even experience “drop and stop” precision. Out of the three, this is the most difficult golf ball to use, but advanced players enjoy its ability to handle complex shots.

All of these golf balls look similar at first glance, so to tell two-piece, three-piece, and four-piece apart, you’ll need to verify its type through the manufacturer. Ultimately, which ball you choose is totally up to you, and you may need to try several kinds out before you find your favorite. Take some time to test different balls against your personal swing style and speed, but start with a few two-piece golf balls if you’re a beginner, and then work your way up to the intermediate three-piece and beyond.

If you’re still not sure, consider using a golf ball fitting quiz like the one from WorldWide Golf, where you can find some great recommendations after you tally your points. With any luck, you’ll find your favorite in no time.