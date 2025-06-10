 Skip to main content
Hike Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and more — on a trip that gives back

Travel meets activism on these new national park adventures

By
Looking out over the rim of The Grand Canyon at sunset.
David Ilécio / Pexels

Intrepid Travel, known worldwide for its commitment to responsible tourism, is launching two special limited-edition trips that combine adventure with activism in some of America’s most iconic national parks. These “Active-ism” journeys invite travelers to explore landscapes like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon while engaging in meaningful discussions led by influential activists dedicated to protecting these treasured natural spaces.

Each trip is guided by an experienced local Intrepid guide and features a guest activist who offers unique insights into the challenges facing the National Park Service today. Beyond hiking and sightseeing, travelers have the opportunity to learn how they can become advocates for the parks’ preservation.

“As a purpose-driven company, we recognize the role that tourism can play in supporting both people and protected areas. With these Active-ism trips, we hope to raise awareness and foster discussion around the challenges facing U.S. national parks, while empowering travelers to advocate on their behalf and have the trip of a lifetime.” says Leigh Barnes, President of the Americas for Intrepid Travel.

Zion & The Grand Canyon trip

Grand Canyon National Park
Dean Fikar / Getty Images

Starting at $1,446, this 5-day trip offers two departures: November 1, 2025, with public lands advocate Alex Haraus, and April 14, 2026, hosted by environmentalist Wawa Gatheru, founder of Black Girl Environmentalist. 

Travelers will hike Zion’s canyons, explore Monument Valley with a Navajo guide, and walk along the breathtaking Grand Canyon rim. Along the way, they’ll learn about the history of Northwestern Arizona and gain valuable insight into the current challenges facing these lands.

Yellowstone & The Grand Tetons trip

A river flowing through Yellowstone National Park
12019 / Pixabay

This 6-day trip starts at $2,061 and offers two departures: June 7, 2026, hosted by climate educator Michael Mezzatesta, and June 14, 2026, led by environmental author Leah Thomas. 

Travelers will explore the alpine beauty of Grand Teton National Park, spotting wildlife such as moose and grizzly bears while enjoying pristine lakes. The adventure continues with three days in Yellowstone, touring its famous northern and southern loops, and highlights include a unique wolf-tracking experience guided by a naturalist wildlife expert.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

