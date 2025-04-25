Going to the Great Smoky Mountains? The upcoming dates you should avoid

Great Smoky Mountains National Park just announced a series of road maintenance projects to take place throughout the month of May. These initiatives will particularly affect the road along the Spur, which is the roadway that connects Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge. In order to ensure as little disruption as possible for visitors to the park, the National Park Service are implementing a series of temporary single-lane closures.

This maintenance is routine, and will include activities like mowing, ditch cleaning, fallen tree and branch removal, and litter pickup. This way, the Sur will remain safe and scenic for the 2025 season. Here are the dates:

April 26, from 7:30am to 12pm

April 28 to May 1, from 7am to 4pm

May 5 to May 8, from 7am to 4pm

Recommended Videos

These closures, while inconvenient in the short term, will ensure that this roadway will be all ready for the influx of visitors who come to enjoy the changing of the autumn leaves. Drivers are advised to exercise caution, drive with reduced speeds, and anticipate longer travel times. Since the Spur is a primary route for accessing many of the park’s iconic trails, scenic overlooks, and visitors centers, you may also want to consider avoiding these times or exploring alternative routes and activities for your trip.

Regardless, the Great Smoky Mountains are some of America’s most treasured destinations, and they deserve to be well-maintained. To stay informed, check the park’s website or social media for updates. With a little planning, visitors can still enjoy Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the fullest.