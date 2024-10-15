 Skip to main content
Should you visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park? The latest on its hurricane damage

Great Smoky Mountains National Park recovers from Hurricane Helene

Road damage at Great Smoky Mountains after Hurricane Helene
Following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, officials at Great Smoky Mountains National Park are working to assess and repair substantial damage. Hard-hit sections of the park include Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, and the Cataloochee Valley, which experienced some of the worst damage from the storm.

Great Smoky Mountains in October
According to park officials, Cataloochee Valley is currently closed until further notice as crews work to address the destruction caused by the storm. Floodwaters from Rough Fork Creek washed out several roads like the Upper Catalooche Valley Road to the point where they are impassible. Trails in the area suffered significant erosion and flooding, and nearly all of the valley’s log bridges were swept away. Officials also report that numerous trees were knocked down, campsites were flooded, and power lines were damaged. Staff are also stabilizing many historical structures like the Caldwell Barn.

The Balsam Mountain and Big Creek areas are also closed due to safety concerns stemming from storm damage. One of the most affected trails is Big Creek Trail, where the storm’s force destroyed a 70-foot steel bridge. Gunter Fork Trail saw a landslide that wiped out approximately 100 feet of the trail. Despite the damage, the park is now open to visitors. All visitor centers and most park facilities are operating as usual, and all Tennessee campgrounds are currently open. However, North Carolina campgrounds remain closed as park staff continue to evaluate when it will be safe to reopen them.

Several park roads remain closed due to the storm, including those in Cataloochee Valley and Balsam Mountain, along with Foothills Parkway East, Lakeview Drive, and Parsons Branch Road. However, U.S. 441/Newfound Gap Road is open 24 hours a day. It is important to note that commercial vehicles are still prohibited within the park, with the exception of the Spur.

As the recovery efforts continue, visitors are advised to remain cautious and stay informed about current conditions, especially when visiting trails in the affected areas of North Carolina.

