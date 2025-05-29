Top 10 national parks to fly to without breaking the bank

National Parks remain one of America’s most beloved escapes, but visiting them is getting pricier by the year. With rental car demand soaring and hotel rates near major parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite up as much as 30% this summer, travelers are feeling the pinch. The good news? One major travel cost, flights, can still be surprisingly affordable.

A new analysis from Dollar Flight Club reveals the top 10 most budget-friendly airports to fly into for easy access to national parks. By reviewing thousands of roundtrip fares, the study identifies airports that offer low-cost flights and are within a short drive of major parks.

Topping the list is Las Vegas (LAS), where roundtrip flights range from just $29 to $163 and offer access to both Zion and the Grand Canyon. In second is Phoenix (PHX), with fares between $32 and $177 and a manageable 3.5-hour drive to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Other affordable gateways include San Francisco (SFO) for Yosemite and Bozeman (BZN) for Yellowstone, both offering access to iconic landscapes without sky-high airfare.

The best national park flight deals: The full list