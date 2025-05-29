 Skip to main content
Top 10 national parks to fly to without breaking the bank

Find out which national park is the most affordable to fly to this summer

National Parks remain one of America’s most beloved escapes, but visiting them is getting pricier by the year. With rental car demand soaring and hotel rates near major parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite up as much as 30% this summer, travelers are feeling the pinch. The good news? One major travel cost, flights, can still be surprisingly affordable.

A new analysis from Dollar Flight Club reveals the top 10 most budget-friendly airports to fly into for easy access to national parks. By reviewing thousands of roundtrip fares, the study identifies airports that offer low-cost flights and are within a short drive of major parks.

Topping the list is Las Vegas (LAS), where roundtrip flights range from just $29 to $163 and offer access to both Zion and the Grand Canyon. In second is Phoenix (PHX), with fares between $32 and $177 and a manageable 3.5-hour drive to the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Other affordable gateways include San Francisco (SFO) for Yosemite and Bozeman (BZN) for Yellowstone, both offering access to iconic landscapes without sky-high airfare.

The best national park flight deals: The full list

  1. Las Vegas, NV (LAS) – Zion & Grand Canyon National Parks, $29 to $163 round trip
  2. Phoenix, AZ (PHX) – Grand Canyon National Park, $32 to $177 round trip
  3. Salt Lake City, UT (SLC) – Arches & Canyonlands National Parks, $84 to $250 round trip
  4. San Francisco, CA (SFO) – Yosemite & Pinnacles National Parks, $129 to $397 round trip
  5. Denver, CO (DEN) – Rocky Mountain National Park, $132 to $299 round trip
  6. Seattle, WA (SEA) – Mount Rainier National Park, $137 to $400 round trip
  7. Fresno, CA (FAT) – Yosemite National Park, $177 to $393 round trip
  8. Spokane, WA (GEG) – Glacier National Park, $188 to $399 round trip
  9. Bozeman, MT (BZN) – Yellowstone National Park, $202 to $499 round trip
  10. Jackson Hole, WY (JAC) – Grand Teton & Yellowstone National Parks, $400 to $600 round trip
