US 441 opens, but you might still want to reschedule your fall foliage trips.

Fall is one of the most popular times of year to visit Great Smoky Mountain National Park. However, in the wake of Hurricane Helene, you may want to reconsider your trip. The Great Smoky Mountains and the surrounding areas are seeing record-breaking flooding and devastation. While the last of the storm might have fizzled on Monday, it will take time and resources to rebuild.

The National Park Service (NPS) is doing everything possible to open up roadways, including US 441, which is set to reopen on the morning of Wednesday, October 2. Even though some of the park is beginning to open up, outdoor recreation at Great Smoky Mountains National Park is discouraged. Most roads remain closed without an estimated reopen date, and trails are in terrible shape. The NPS reports a high potential for limited resources, downed trees, damaged power lines, flooded creeks, and hazardous trail conditions.

Emergency services are focused on bringing disaster relief to the locals affected by the storm, so visitors are advised to stay home or make other leaf-peeping arrangements so they do not overburden our exhausted first responders. The National Park Staff at the Great Smoky Mountains is doing their part to provide relief to the surrounding areas.

As of right now, the extent of the damage at this national park has yet to be determined due to fuel being reserved for emergency response. However, the NPS reports that they are able to assist in the reopening of US 411 due to a fuel delivery from the City Manager of Gatlinburg and the NPS Eastern Incident Management Team.