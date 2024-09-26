Hurricane Helene causes National Park closures in America's southeast

As Hurricane Helene approaches the southeastern United States, several national parks are announcing closures to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff. Here are the latest updates from the National Park Service regarding closures and safety measures.

Latest closure updates from the National Park Service

Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah, GA

Fort Pulaski National Monument closed by noon on Wednesday, September 25, to complete safety and property preparations. Once damage assessments have been completed and the area is deemed safe for visitors, the monument will reopen.

Gulf Islands National Seashore in Gulf Breeze, FL

In preparation for Hurricane Helene, Gulf Islands National Seashore have closed the Fort Pickens and Okaloosa Areas. The Pensacola Bay City Ferry Sunset Cruise has been canceled for Thursday, the 26th, but plans to return by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the 27th. The Ferry Service for the 27th remains canceled until further notice.

Great Smoky Mountains

Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains should anticipate closures and event cancellations due to the high winds and 6-10 inches of expected rain from Thursday to Friday. Gusts in this area are expected to reach up to 70 miles per hour, so the National Park Service has closed the Rich Mountain Road, the Balsam Mountain Road, and the Heintooga Ridge Road. The Balsam Mountain Campground has closed, and the Mountain Life Festival scheduled for the 28th has been canceled. The harvest-related cultural demonstrations will now take place on October 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge Parkway

Closures for the Blue Ridge Parkway will be from milepost 314-375.6 from north of Linville Falls to Ox Creek, and milepost 393-455 from NC191/French Broad overlook to the Soco Gap. Because of this, the Linville Falls Campground and the Pisgah Campground have also closed, in addition to the Linville Falls Visitor Center, Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, and the Waterrock Knob Visitor Center. If you are planning on driving near this area, the National Park Service advises that you use extreme caution and be aware of falling rocks or downed trees.

Cumberland Island National Seashore

Due to mandatory evacuation notices, the Cumberland Island National Seashore will also be closed. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers have already left the island. The Mainland Museum and Plum Orchard will also be closed until further notice.

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Starting on September 26, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park will close by 11 a.m. This area is predicted to see heavy rain, high winds, and hazardous conditions. The park will reopen once damage assessments have been completed.

Visitors planning to travel to any national parks in the affected areas should check for the latest updates and exercise caution. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and additional closures may occur.