 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

National parks, monuments, and seashores close in preparation for Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene causes National Park closures in America's southeast

By
hurricane helene travel closures noaa 1
NOAA / NOAA

As Hurricane Helene approaches the southeastern United States, several national parks are announcing closures to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff. Here are the latest updates from the National Park Service regarding closures and safety measures.

Latest closure updates from the National Park Service

Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah, GA

Fort Pulaski National Monument closed by noon on Wednesday, September 25, to complete safety and property preparations. Once damage assessments have been completed and the area is deemed safe for visitors, the monument will reopen.

Recommended Videos

Gulf Islands National Seashore in Gulf Breeze, FL

In preparation for Hurricane Helene, Gulf Islands National Seashore have closed the Fort Pickens and Okaloosa Areas. The Pensacola Bay City Ferry Sunset Cruise has been canceled for Thursday, the 26th, but plans to return by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the 27th. The Ferry Service for the 27th remains canceled until further notice.

Related

Great Smoky Mountains

Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains should anticipate closures and event cancellations due to the high winds and 6-10 inches of expected rain from Thursday to Friday. Gusts in this area are expected to reach up to 70 miles per hour, so the National Park Service has closed the Rich Mountain Road, the Balsam Mountain Road, and the Heintooga Ridge Road. The Balsam Mountain Campground has closed, and the Mountain Life Festival scheduled for the 28th has been canceled. The harvest-related cultural demonstrations will now take place on October 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge Parkway

Closures for the Blue Ridge Parkway will be from milepost 314-375.6 from north of Linville Falls to Ox Creek, and milepost 393-455 from NC191/French Broad overlook to the Soco Gap. Because of this, the Linville Falls Campground and the Pisgah Campground have also closed, in addition to the Linville Falls Visitor Center, Craggy Gardens Visitor Center, and the Waterrock Knob Visitor Center. If you are planning on driving near this area, the National Park Service advises that you use extreme caution and be aware of falling rocks or downed trees.

Cumberland Island National Seashore

Due to mandatory evacuation notices, the Cumberland Island National Seashore will also be closed. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers have already left the island. The Mainland Museum and Plum Orchard will also be closed until further notice.

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Starting on September 26, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park will close by 11 a.m. This area is predicted to see heavy rain, high winds, and hazardous conditions. The park will reopen once damage assessments have been completed.

Visitors planning to travel to any national parks in the affected areas should check for the latest updates and exercise caution. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and additional closures may occur.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Everything you need to know about viewing fall foliage at Acadia National Park
Leaf-peeping opportunities at this national park destination
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall

Acadia National Park  in Maine is one of the country's most well-loved destinations for seeing fall foliage. The unique mix of coastal cliffs, forests, and mountains has much to offer leaf-peepers, and a lot of that is due to the diverse variety of tree species found in the area. Multiple kinds of maples, birches, and oaks create a vibrant mix of reds, oranges, and yellows that you won't want to miss.

So, how do you make sure you catch it all this year? Here is everything you need to know about viewing Acadia National Park fall foliage.
How to time your trip to see peak foliage at Acadia National Park

Read more
These are the national parks where visitors spend the most money
NPS reveals most profitable national parks
Man running through the desert landscape of The Grand Canyon.

Not everything about National Parks is rainbows and unicorns, but the National Park Service (NPS) has just released an eye-opening study on the positive economic contributions of their parks to local communities, states, and the nation as a whole. In short, our National Parks boost the economy through tourism (which brought in a whopping $26.4 billion last year), job creation, and infrastructure development. Businesses in the area, such as lodging and restaurants, have also seen a significant bump in their economic contributions this year due to National Park tourism. But which parks bring in the most bank?
Here are the top 5 most profitable National Parks according to the NPS

The Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and North Carolina

Read more
Science reveals which National Park you should visit for the best fall foliage
Go leaf peeping in these national parks
A spectacular view of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in fall

The change of seasons is upon us, which means it's time to start thinking about when and where to go to see the stunning colors this year! OnX, an outdoors tech company, is here to help. This brand is well known for off-roading, back country, and hunting map apps, which are trusted by millions nationwide. Now, they have made it easier to gauge leaf peeping prospects by utilizing their state-of-the-art satellites to measure the deciduous tree density in our favorite National Parks. Pack your gear and get ready to explore — here are the National Parks you shouldn’t miss this season.
OnX's top 9 National Parks for seeing fall colors this year

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina & Tennessee

Read more