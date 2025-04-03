 Skip to main content
Skip the crowds: These underrated national parks are perfect for budget travelers

Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska tops the list

By
Kenai Fjords National Park
Marta Lockwood / Shutterstock

National parks are more popular than ever, with a record 331 million visitors exploring the great outdoors in 2024. But if you’re looking to avoid the crowds and save money, there’s good news. HomeToGo’s 2025 National Park Report has just revealed the most affordable hidden gem national parks for budget-conscious travelers.

Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska tops the list, offering gorgeous glaciers, fjords, and icefield views at a median accommodation price of just $59 per night. This remote park provides a truly unique national park experience, where visitors can spot marine wildlife, kayak through icy waters, and hike along rugged trails.

Coming in second is Congaree National Park in South Carolina, a hidden gem for nature lovers. Home to some of the tallest trees in the eastern U.S., this park features water trails perfect for kayaking and canoeing, as well as a magical firefly display in the spring. Lodging near Congaree averages just $62 per night.

Rounding out the top three is Saguaro National Park in Arizona, where travelers can take in towering cacti, rugged desert landscapes, and colorful seasonal blooms, all for an average stay of just $53 per night. Located near Tucson, it’s an ideal budget-friendly stop on a Southwest road trip.

Top 10 affordable, hidden gem national parks

Congaree National park
EWY Media / Shutterstock
  1. Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska
  2. Congaree National Park, South Carolina
  3. Saguaro National Park, Arizona
  4. Crater Lake National Park, Oregon
  5. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
  6. Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve, Colorado
  7. Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado
  8. Arches National Park, Utah
  9. Lassen Volcanic National Park, California
  10. Badlands National Park, South Dakota

