Skip the crowds: These underrated national parks are perfect for budget travelers

National parks are more popular than ever, with a record 331 million visitors exploring the great outdoors in 2024. But if you’re looking to avoid the crowds and save money, there’s good news. HomeToGo’s 2025 National Park Report has just revealed the most affordable hidden gem national parks for budget-conscious travelers.

Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska tops the list, offering gorgeous glaciers, fjords, and icefield views at a median accommodation price of just $59 per night. This remote park provides a truly unique national park experience, where visitors can spot marine wildlife, kayak through icy waters, and hike along rugged trails.

Coming in second is Congaree National Park in South Carolina, a hidden gem for nature lovers. Home to some of the tallest trees in the eastern U.S., this park features water trails perfect for kayaking and canoeing, as well as a magical firefly display in the spring. Lodging near Congaree averages just $62 per night.

Rounding out the top three is Saguaro National Park in Arizona, where travelers can take in towering cacti, rugged desert landscapes, and colorful seasonal blooms, all for an average stay of just $53 per night. Located near Tucson, it’s an ideal budget-friendly stop on a Southwest road trip.

