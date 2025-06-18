Why Spokane is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most underrated outdoor destinations

I’ve lived in Washington State for a couple of years now, but I’m still unpacking all of the great places to stay and visit. There’s so much to do in the Evergreen state, and during my recent stay in Spokane, I can definitely say that there are a lot of high-end luxury experiences too. From high-end hotels like the Davenport Collection and eateries to some of the best wines in the state, you might be surprised to learn that Spokane is actually a top destination for nature lovers, too. Here’s everything you need to know about the wilder side of Spokane and why you should consider coming here during your next vacation.

Outdoorsy things to do in downtown Spokane

This city is a particularly unique place because the town was built around the Spokane River. This is a gorgeous ribbon of blue that’s full of waterfalls, eddies, and streams that wind their way through the city. The best place to see this is in downtown Spokane, specifically at the famous Riverfront Park.

Created from an old rail yard site for the 1974 World’s Fair, this park is full of charm and life, featuring sculptures, manicured lawns, beautiful flower gardens, and plenty of activities to enjoy. Don’t believe me? National Geographic named Riverfront Park as one of America’s most beautiful urban parks in 2020. Today, one of the best remnants of the rail yard is The Clocktower, which is hand-cranked the old-fashioned way every week.

Some of my favorite activities in Riverfront Park were preserved from the World’s Fair, including the SkyRide, which is a quick 15-minute gondola ride that takes you over the Lower Spokane Falls and back; the Looff Carrousel, which is now an indoor ride; and the Garbage Goat, which is an interactive sculpture that “eats” pieces of litter. There is also a skate ribbon in the park, which is paved for wheels in the summer and frozen over for ice skates in the winter.

Spokane is also home to the Bloomsday Run, which I was able to experience this year. This 12-kilometer road race is a local favorite, but thousands of runners come from all over to participate.

Outdoorsy things to do outside of Spokane

Lakes in Spokane

There are fourteen major lakes in Spokane County, but I’d like to highlight a couple in particular. For those looking to go boating or fishing, or even if you just want to sit on the beach, you can’t go wrong with Lake Spokane. Also known as Long Lake, this body of water was created by a historic dam built in 1915 and is considered an official landmark.

Just 25 minutes outside of Spokane is Liberty Lake, a more relaxed area. If you’re a golfer, here’s where you’ll want to take advantage of the three golf courses in the vicinity.

My favorite was Lake Coeur d’Alene, which is actually in Idaho but is still less than an hour’s drive away from Spokane. Along this lake is the longest boardwalk in the world, and you can even hop on a scenic flight to view the beauty from a bird ‘s-eye view. This area is also excellent for shopping. Hayden Lake is also not far from here, and we had a great time touring that lake from the Hayden Lake Marina.

Water sports in Spokane

Water sports are huge in Spokane, namely rafting and kayaking. Paddlers can kayak in Riverside State Park, Bear Lake, Horseshoe Lake, the Spokane River, and more. There’s also a fair bit of whitewater rafting if you’re looking for an even bigger adventure. Advanced rafters will appreciate the thrill of Wiley E. Waters Whitewater Rafting along the Lower Spokane River Trip. This one features Class III rapids that are sometimes near a Class IV. For a more scenic river ride, try Pangaea River Rafting for the Spokane River Easy Scenic Trip.

Hiking and biking in Spokane

Of course, you can’t visit Spokane without taking a hike or biking on one of the trails. There’s so much to do here that it’s hard to choose. For an easy stroll, you can’t go wrong with the Finch Arboretum Loop, which is just 1.25 miles on a flat and paved trail. This trail through over 2,000 labeled trees, shrubs, and flowers is stroller-friendly and has great views of the Garden Springs Creek. If you’re looking for a challenge, head up Dishman Hills for the Miller Creek Conservation Area Loop, which leads to the Rocks of Sharon and 360-degree views of Steptoe Butte, Spokane Valley, and the Selkirk Mountains.

There are also plenty of places to bike, including the Spokane River Centennial Trail, which goes from Spokane’s Riverside Park to the border of Idaho. Advanced Cyclists will appreciate Trail 290 in Mount Spokane State Park.

Winter sports in Spokane

In the winter, you’ll also be able to take part in all manner of winter sports, including skiing and snowboarding. There are four mountains that are drivable from Downtown Spokane, and each offer some great winter experiences.

First, there’s Mount Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, which has eight lifts for 55 runs. This area has night skiing from Wednesday to Saturday and has a mixture of tree skiing, groomed runs and glades for powder, and the #2 terrain park in Washington.

49 Degrees North Mountain Resort is located in Chewelah and is approximately an hour’s drive from Spokane. With mostly intermediate runs, this is Washington’s second-largest ski area with hundreds of acres of tree skiing, moguls, and desert-dried powder.

Silver Mountain Resort is also about an hour away, with seven lifts for 73 runs. Over 50% of the runs here are advanced, so it can be less crowded than some of the other resorts.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort is about a two-hour drive from Spokane since it’s in Sandpoint, Idaho, but it’s still doable. This is Idaho’s largest ski resort with ten lifts for 92 runs, three terrain parks, and even 20 miles of Nordic ski trails.

The fact of the matter is, no matter what time of year you go, Spokane has some of the best outdoor activities around. Come for a visit and see what you think.