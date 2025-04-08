Grand Canyon camping fees are rising: Here’s what you need to know

Starting on May 1, 2025, Grand Canyon National Park is gearing up to implement a new fee increase for front country standard campsites at the major campgrounds in the area. Desert View, North Rim, and the Mather Campgrounds will all see a standard campsite fee change from $18 per night to $30 per night. Here’s what you need to know.

First, this change will affect the Senior discounts and Access pass holders, who normally receive a 50% discount to these campsites. This price jump will change payment from $9 to $15 per night at one of the tent or RV campsites in the Grand Canyon National Park area.

Recommended Videos

The good news is that group sites will remain unchanged at $55 per night. Rates for equestrians and walk-up sites will also remain the same for 2025, so no worries there.

But why the price hike? Park officials report that the fees gathered from this increase will play a vital role in sustaining the park’s infrastructure and visitor experiences. Revenue generated directly funds projects like campground repairs, accessibility enhancements, and facility restorations, which are all important to preserving the awe-inspiring experience of the Grand Canyon.

This decision follows a public engagement process that was held in November and December 2024, during which park staff gathered input on the proposed changes. This fee has not changed for 20 whole years (since 2005), so it was a massive decision to undertake. That said, park officials emphasize that this increase is necessary to continue improving the services at one of America’s most famous natural wonders.