The Grand Canyon might be raising campground prices for the first time in 20 years

Grand Canyon National Park proposes campground fee hikes

In a recent proposal, Grand Canyon National Park (GRCA) announced plans to raise the overnight camping fees at its three main front-country campgrounds: Mather, Desert View, and North Rim. The National Park Service hasn’t raised fees for over 20 years, but as the Grand Canyon has increased in popularity, so have the operational costs.

With over five million visitors annually, the Grand Canyon faces the ongoing challenge of balancing conservation efforts with providing a world-class visitor experience. This fee change may be necessary to keep current maintenance standards and build necessary upgrades to support a growing amount of annual visitors. This could potentially mean updating old amenities, expanding facilities, and increasing safety measures. While it could enhance the camping experience, it may also create barriers for some visitors.

Currently, visitors at Mather, Desert View, and North Rim campgrounds pay $18 per night for standard tent and RV sites. Under the new proposal, this fee would increase to $30 per night, while Senior and Access pass holders, who see a 50% discount, would see their rate rise from $9 to $15 per night. Rates that will remain unchanged for the 2025 season include those for equestrian, group, and walk-up sites.

The National Park Service is officially inviting the public to provide feedback on this proposal through its online platform. Stakeholders, including concerned citizens, frequent campers, local residents, and advocacy groups are encouraged to submit their comments by December 15, 2024. All comments are public record.

For more updates about this proposal for the Grand Canyon National Park, check out the National Park Service website.

