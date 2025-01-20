Embrace the cold: The best places to camp in the winter

Table of Contents Table of Contents Yosemite National Park Rocky Mountain National Park Mount Rainier National Park

Winter camping isn’t for the faint of heart, but there’s no better way to test your adventuring skills. Really, I’ve found that the only thing you need to do to have an awesome trip is to stay warm. If you can manage that, then winter camping is actually an enjoyable experience. There’s nothing better than being a short walk away from some of the best winter sports around. If you’re looking for the best places to camp in the winter, there’s nowhere better than our beloved national parks.

Yosemite National Park

In my opinion, Yosemite National park is one of the best places for winter camping. If visiting Yosemite during the crowded summer season is not your cup of coffee, you might just enjoy winter camping here instead. There are four campground options that remain open during the winter season. Upper Pines and Camp 4 are both in the Yosemite Valley, so if you’re a beginner, these might be decent options due to the slightly milder temperatures. Hodgdon Meadow and Wawona are just forty-five minutes away from the Yosemite Valley, so they are also excellent options.

When you camp in the Yosemite Valley, there’s still plenty to do, from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and even some of your favorite hikes like Mirror Lake or the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail. Since these trails will be icy, the National Park Service recommends that you bring traction gear and trekking poles just to be on the safe side.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter campers prepared for some chilly temperatures might just enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park. The winter camping season begins in late October when most of the campgrounds close. However, Aspenglen Campground remains open on a first-come, first-served basis along the C-Loop.

With a table, tent pad, and fire grate, these campsites have everything you need for a great winter camping experience, if you don’t mind some limited facilities. Aspenglen acts on a bring your own water policy, so be sure to bring enough for you and your crew. Also, be aware that only portable toilets are available. Since the campsites aren’t plowed, it’s also a good idea to bring a shovel with you.

Once you have your campsite set up, you’ll be ready to experience all that Rocky Mountain National Park has to offer during the winter. For sledding, head up to Hidden Valley. There’s a designated area 7 miles from the Beaver Meadows Entrance and the Fall River Entrance on the east side of the park. For cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, just strap on your gear and wander through the many ungroomed trails!

Mount Rainier National Park

For some serious winter camping, consider the frigid slopes of Mount Rainier National Park. Many of the park roads are closed for the season, but the Longmire-Paradise road will remain open, weather permitting. This road will close at night and may open or close at unpredictable hours, so be prepared to be flexible.

Here, there are three areas where you can camp. The Paradise area is a prime destination for winter camping due to the stunning snowfields and proximity to popular trails like Mazama Ridge and Reflection Lakes. For a quieter experience, you can camp at Mazama Ridge and Reflection Lakes.

Safety is a top priority at Mount Rainier, and winter camping requires careful planning. The park mandates the use of hard-sided food storage containers to prevent habituated animals like foxes and ravens from scavenging camper supplies. The park also requires the use of blue bags for human waste disposal, reflecting a commitment to Leave No Trace principles that keep the environment pristine.

Despite the challenges, winter camping at Mount Rainier is a great experience. From the solitude of starlit nights to the exhilaration of waking up surrounded by pristine snowfields, it’s an experience that stays with you long after the snow melts. This is a perfect trip for snowshoers, back-country skiers, and campers. Just make sure that you get your permits.

No matter where you go for your winter camping adventure, be sure to pack lots of warm layers. Don’t skimp out on your gear, especially if you are headed to a colder climate. Make sure that you bring a winter-grade or four-season tent that can withstand snow loads and high winds. Your sleeping bag should also be rated for winter temperatures, and you can always add a liner for extra warmth. Since many national parks don’t allow campfires during the winter, it’s a good idea to pack a reliable stove or heater. For safety, bring more than enough fuel, water, and food for your trip.

Tire chains may be required for many of these locations depending on the amount of snowfall, so make sure that you have a set and check the local authorities. As someone who’s had to learn the hard way, it’s always a good idea to practice putting chains on your vehicle before you go. That way, it will be a smoother and less freezing of a first-time experience.