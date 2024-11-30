 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Winter camping made comfortable: The best tents for cold-weather adventures

Stay warm in one of these warm tents for winter camping

By
Woman with a headlamp camping in a winter tent surrounded by snow.
Cody Duncan / Aurora Photos / Getty Images

Winter camping isn’t for the faint of heart. You’ve got to deal with deep snows, high winds, and freezing temperatures, but the right winter tent can be the difference between a memorable adventure and a miserable one. Your tent will protect you during the coldest hours of the early morning, so it better be a good one. In this guide, we’ll be looking at what to consider when buying a winter tent and discussing the best tent for winter camping, as we’ve found two options.

Things to consider when buying a winter tent

Tent camping in the winter
Chaewul Kim / Unsplash

Tent type

When considering what kind of tent to buy for your winter adventure, make sure you purchase a tent designed for the cold. Summer-grade tents are primarily designed for maximum ventilation to keep you cool, but that’s not going to fly in the winter. Choose one that’s marked as a four-season or mountaineering tent. These are built for harsher conditions and can withstand the extra weather challenges that you will face during the winter.

Recommended Videos

Another thing to pay attention to is the shape. Dome-shaped tents are often preferred for winter use because they offer better wind resistance and can shed snow more effectively. Some tents have a geodesic design with intersecting poles, and these are great for stability in high-altitude or exposed areas.

Related

Materials

You’ll also need to pay attention to what materials your tent is made of. Look for ripstop nylon or polyester fabrics. These are waterproof, windproof, and robust enough to handle the rigors of winter. Tents with a double-wall design are also great. These come with a breathable inner layer and a weatherproof outer layer, which can help manage condensation. When looking at poles, look for tents with strong, preferably aluminum poles that can withstand freezing temperatures, along with specialized snow stakes that anchor well in frozen ground.

Additionally, consider weatherproof features like sealed seams and a high bathtub floor to prevent leaks and moisture intrusion. You can also invest in a footprint or groundsheet to put under your tent, which adds insulation from the ground while protecting the tent floor from wear.

Size

Consider the size and weight of your tent as well. Most winter campers recommend choosing a smaller tent. This is because it’s much easier to keep warm. While winter tents are often heavier due to the thicker materials and extra poles, they should still be big enough to accommodate your needs. An extended vestibule is also highly recommended for storing wet gear outside the sleeping area, which helps keep the interior dry and more comfortable.

Easy setup

Before you buy a tent, check the reviews and see if anyone has found it difficult to set up. No one likes having to take their gloves off in sub-zero temperatures, so make sure your tent is simple in design with color-coded poles, freestanding structures, and straightforward pitching.

Once you’ve chosen your tent, it’s wise to practice setting it up once or twice to make sure you’re familiar with the process before the trip.

Best tents for winter camping

Nemo Kunai 3-4 Season Backpacking Tent

Nemo Kunai winter tent
Nemo Equipment
Pros Cons
Lightweight design (4-6 pounds) Limited extreme weather capability
Suitable for 4 seasons Tight interior space
Sturdy construction

The Nemo Kunai is a lightweight, freestanding tent for year-round backpacking and mountaineering. It’s designed as a three- to four-season tent, so it’s capable of handing both summer and moderate winter conditions. The shape is tapered and domed, so it has great stability against wind and snow. Since it’s made of waterproofed 30D ripstop nylon for the canopy, 20D nylon ripstop for the rainfly, and 70D nylon taffeta for the floor, it’s going to stand up to the rigors of winter.

The best part is that it only weighs 4 to 6 pounds, so it’s great for backpacking. Once you arrive at your camping spot, you’ll find the setup simple. While it’s not great for extreme conditions, this is a good option for mild to moderate winter use.

Mountain Hardware Trango 2 Tent

Trango 2 mountaineering tent for winter camping
Mountain Hardware
Pros Cons
Top-notch weather resistance Heavy (9-10 pounds)
Great ventilation Bulky for solo use
Durable and stable

If you need something a bit more robust, the Trango 2 is a fantastic option. This one is a true four-season mountaineering tent. With color-coded, featherlight NSL poles and a sturdy frame, it’s excellent for wind and snow resistance. It has fully taped seams, a waterproof fly, and a bathtub-style floor that will keep out the moisture and snow. This tent also has mesh and canopy ventilation to manage airflow and snow flaps for additional protection.

It’s super easy to set up, but it’s not the lightest out there. At 9 pounds 10 ounces, it’s best suited for a mountaineering or alpine expedition, where durability and weather resistance are more important than portability. That said, it’s a favorite.

While lightweight models like the Nemo Kunai offer versatility for backpacking, heavier options like the Mountain Hardwear Trango 2 provide enhanced stability for extreme conditions. Ultimately, the best tent for winter camping depends on your specific needs. Camping during the wintertime is bound to stretch your limits, but you’ll be able to reach new heights with one of these winter tents.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Fall camping made easy: How to ensure a great adventure
Make your fall camping trip about enjoyment, not endurance
A table and tent under the trees in fall.

Most people put their camping gear away as soon as the leaves start turning color. However, for true adventurers, fall is the perfect time to get out into the wild. Not only is this time of year stunning on every level, but you also won't have to bathe in bug spray. Sure, it's going to be a bit chilly, but there are ways to prepare for the cold that will turn your trip into the adventure of your dreams.

In this guide, we'll explore why fall is such a rewarding time for camping and how to prepare for the cooler weather to make the best of your fall trips.
How to camp during the fall

Read more
Plan your adventure: The best time to visit Sequoia National Park
Thinking of going to Sequoia National Park this here? Here's the best time to plan your trip
A stand of Giant Sequoia trees in California.

Sequoia National Park is home to some of the oldest and largest living organisms on earth — sequoia trees. Many of these ancient trees are over 2,000 years old, so it's no mystery why this national park has become a treasured vacation spot for many. These trees really have stood the test of time, enduring millennia of weather changes, forest fires, and environmental shifts. And while the sequoias are one of the most prominent sites to see at the park, it also has deep canyons and serene meadows, plus plenty of wildlife to see along the way. But how do you know what time of year you should go? In this guide, we will break down everything Sequoia National Park has in store for each season so you can make an educated decision.

There's so much to explore, so to make the most of your trip, just make sure that you make any required reservations, like for campsites and tours. After that, the only thing you and your family need to do to access this amazing park is a $35 vehicle pass that can be purchased on the NPS website.
Sequoia National Park in the fall

Read more
Winter camping: Your life could depend on these life-saving tips
Keep safe, warm, and happy while camping in the coldest winter weather with these simple tips
Man winter camping with a green tent

Have you ever wanted to go camping without the mosquitos? You might just be pitching your tent at the wrong time of year. Winter camping isn't for everyone, but before you store your camping gear in the basement, hear us out.

Winter is excellent for people who hate crowded campgrounds. You'll be able to see your surroundings in a whole new way, so long as you don't mind the cold that comes with camping in a winter wonderland. The truth is, there's a lot you can do to make sure you stay safe while camping during the winter, and knowing how to keep warm while winter camping will make all the difference. Here are some of those life-saving tips.
How to keep warm while winter camping
Wear wool because cotton kills (literally)

Read more