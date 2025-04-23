 Skip to main content
Roofnest’s massive Condor 2XXL Air is the world’s largest hardshell rooftop tent

With 51 square feet of floor space and 50 inches of headroom, it's like a mobile studio apartment for your rig

Roofnest is upping its game and the size of its rooftop tents with the new, flagship Condor 2XXL Air. It’s the Boulder brand’s largest RTT ever with a whopping 51 square feet of floor space and 50 inches of headroom — enough to sleep four full-size adults and even a couple of pups comfortably. It’s also among the few models available with an optional accessory ladder which allows for two entry/exit points, so you never have to disturb your fellow tentmates while getting up in the morning or for a midnight pee break.

It’s loaded with tons of storage space and standard convenience features, too. There’s a six-pocket gear grid built into the top shell, along with two deeper pockets that provide room for larger items, such as water bottles or portable battery banks. Dual three-pocket storage sets can be attached inside or outside the tent on either side of the door. Roofnest also includes three dimmable LED light strips, as well as HVAC ports in the tent wall for hooking up your favorite portable air conditioner/heater to make this a true four-season basecamp.

Besides taking the crown as the largest hard-shell rooftop tent on the market, Roofnest promises that it’s also one of the most durable and easiest to pitch. It uses a PC-ABS hardshell that’s compounded, not simply laminated, with built-in UV stabilizers, ensuring it won’t peel, bubble, or fade. Every model is also finished with a durable, matte LINE-X coating, the same coating found in truck bed liners. Thanks to a clever, self-deploying rainfly and an inflatable, two-inch-thick mattress, it sets up in less than a minute. Plus, unlike traditional foam mattresses, this alternative is lighter and allows campers to dial in their preferred comfort level.

The Condor 2XXL Air rooftop tent is available directly from Roofnest for $4,395. It ain’t cheap, but we’re hard-pressed to think of a better way to overland for you, your family, and your pups.

