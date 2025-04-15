BioLite’s new solar lights earned a spot in my pack after just one trip

Table of Contents Table of Contents The lanterns The string lights The verdict

Last month, BioLite launched a new family of solar lanterns and string lights for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. With backcountry adventure season about to really heat up, we could not resist giving them a trial. Next time you’re out in nature, whether for cold-weather camping or a mild stargazing hike in the desert, you might want to pack some along.

We tested three lanterns from the new Luci lineup — the Charge 360, the Charge 150, and the Emergency — as well as the Solar String Lights. Here are our takeaways.

The lanterns

All three lanterns are collapsible, waterproof, and incredibly easy to set up. Just inflate and charge, and you’re done. The varied life settings are great and have you set for all manners of light needs. Keep things low for a night light or an evening glance at a trail map or crank it up and use it as a beacon.

The emergency light is the smallest, packing down to an impressive 1.25 inches. It also boasts 10 hours of light and several light modes, including a blinking red S.O.S. one. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket and is great not just for the elements (in a storm, whiteout conditions on the mountain) but in a power outage at home. I plan to keep one in my car in case of roadside trouble.

The other two are a bit larger but collapse significantly and weigh next to nothing. The smaller of the two offers 50 hours of run time, while the latter affords some 110 hours (on the low setting, the battery will drain much quicker on higher settings). Otherwise, they’re pretty much exactly alike. The handle up top is great for clipping onto tent hooks if you want to keep it fixed or just use it to carry about.

While they’re inflatable, they’re less beach ball-y and more like genuine light fixtures. Which is to say, they look pretty good considering how functional they are. They certainly offer tremendous benefits in the outdoors and are attractive enough to brighten up your yard.

The brand says you can dunk them in the water, so naturally, that’s just what we did. A full submerge was no issue whatsoever for the lanterns. Also, they’re quite durable and able to withstand a fair bit of pressure. And while the material is pretty thick, being inflatable, there’s always the risk of puncture. This is something to consider as you pack (keep away from blades and tent stakes) or push through heavy brush on a nighttime expedition.

Charging a device is simple, and while it’s not super quick via the solar panel, that’s not really the point. That style of charging is more to bail you out in the backcountry than to keep you juiced so you can keep listening to that playlist. The larger of the two lanterns has a 4,000 mAh battery and produces a pretty remarkable 360 lumens of light (hence the name).

The string lights

We opted for the largest string light set, which sets up with 20 bulbs over 44 feet of string and a clever base. Think of the design as a large spool with a retractable core around which the string lights can be wound. It can be recharged either via solar or USB-C, and there are seven color modes in all, including a decidedly pleasing color cycle mode that fades in and out of six different hues.

A single charge yields about 7 hours of high-powered light and 26 hours of lower-powered light, which was more than enough during the majority of my testing (even in the dark). There are a lot of cool features, from the detachable hub, which you can recharge while the lights are still strung up and glowing, to the sleek design, under 3 inches in height and just 7 inches in diameter. The ports are all protected by rubber covers, and there’s an adjustable rubber handle for the base.

The bulbs are durable and weatherproof. Throughout testing, they had no problem dealing with the abuse of frequent packing nor inclement weather. The string is outfitted with micro clips, making running the line through a camper or tent all the easier.

On a recent California road trip, I strung the lights throughout the interior of my car, adding a little flair to the interior as we racked up the miles. It was a nice touch, making the car feel a little more like home, and the fact that the base could charge via the sun was an added bonus.

About the only downside to the design is the string’s propensity for occasionally knotting up. But that’s a small price to pay for the added length that allows you to span a deck or tent and even have some string to spare. It’s a little bulkier and heavier than the lanterns, however.

Charge times vary depending on the method. A plug-in charge takes about 2 to 3 hours, while a solar one takes on average, about five times as long. But again, even the option of solar — the best bet environmentally — is a boon. Using the base to charge a phone was never lightning fast, but that’s to be expected and still a nice option.

The verdict

This is, once again, a great drop from the brand. Combining thoughtful design with packability and genuine electrical power, the lanterns and string lights are an excellent light source for the off-the-grid types. The fact that they double as chargers and can harness solar energy takes them to the next level. What’s more, beyond just offering a trusty, long-lasting light source, the lineup brings a little ambience and style to your campsite. And it doesn’t even have to be off the grid, as these lights are useful even for around-the-house use or mood lighting.

The price is nice, the durability is there, and not having to worry about the elements makes them a year-round tool for night hikes, campfire cooking, reading in your tent, van living, and more. We highly suggest the new line, whether it’s a single lantern or one of the brand’s many bundles available on the website.