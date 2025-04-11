 Skip to main content
Don’t sleep on Central California: Discover its charm on your next road trip

Get lost in the core of the Golden State

Asilomar State Marine Reserve, California
Mark Stock / The Manual

When it comes to California, the credit tends to go high and low. Up north, there’s San Francisco and the Napa Valley wine scene. Down south, the swaying palm trees that frame big cities like Los Angeles and San Diego. But this road trip season, we’re advising you to go central.

California’s core is full of charming towns, amazing food, and a rugged coastline begging to be photographed. By all means, start central at Yosemite National Park or any number of great wine-growing areas. But be sure to head west and play around in and around the coast, where there are fewer crowds and tons of attractions that appeal to beach bums, hikers, foodies, and cocktail lovers alike. Here’s your ultimate guide for a California road trip in Central Cali.

Monterey Beach Hotel

Monterey Beach Hotel
Mark Stock / The Manual

It’s hard to imagine a better home base for your Central California adventures than the Monterey Beach Hotel. It’s the only beachfront option of its kind, set right atop the peninsula so you can fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves. The hotel was originally built in 1967 and recently underwent a tasteful renovation. Now, the place boasts not only a one-of-a-kind setting just steps from the water, but also a tremendous food and drink program and 188 rooms.

Guests are treated to the unhurried Golden State lifestyle immediately, with sweeping coastal views from the eye-catching lobby and bar. Upon check-in, you’re handed a card good for a couple of glasses of local wine poured from the bar’s automated dispenser. Settling in here takes all of about 30 seconds.

The Lantern is worth frequenting for all three meals of the day. It’s the restaurant on the fourth floor of the hotel and has some of the best views on the property (get in for a sunset if you can). For breakfast, look out for the local mushroom-driven forager omelet, avocado toast featuring bread from nearby Ad Astra Bakery, and a selection of exceptional pastries from La Fayette Bakery. Return later for the grilled octopus, roasted honeynut squash with pomegranate relish, or the clams and squid bucatini.

The wine list is impressive and more interesting than most in the area, mostly cutting ties with Napa and instead embracing the lesser-known but equally interesting scene of nearby appellations like the Santa Cruz Mountains. The place takes a lot of pride in local purveyors and the resulting flavors paint a vibrant picture of the area culinary scene.

A nightcap is highly recommended in the Lobby Lounge, where the company is convivial and the cool marine air is offset by a blazing fireplace and cozy furniture. Be sure to check out the resident pool and hot tub, and take advantage of the on-site bike rentals, as there’s a great path that runs all the way into the heart of town and beyond.

Asilomar State Marine Reserve

Asilomar State Marine Reserve
Mark Stock / The Manual

This incredibly gorgeous Monterey beachfront trail system boasts beautiful rock formations and some of the best tide-pooling in the nation, hands down. It winds along the coast for miles, past countless little coves full of sea creatures like anemones, crabs, waterfowl, and more. Watch your step so as to not crush any sensitive wildlife and mind the closed areas. It’s tough to be the real thing, but the Monterey Bay Aquarium is a close second, with some of the best exhibits imaginable.

Fisherman’s Wharf

Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey
Mark Stock / The Manual

A classic spot in the heart of town, Fisherman’s Wharf is fairly small but packed with seafood restaurants, candy shops, and more. It’s just the right amount of cheesy, with restaurant hosts waiving you in from their podiums, showing off the day’s catch and drink deals.

You’ll likely be strolling to the tune of barking sea lions, and this is a great place to charter a tour (whale watching, perhaps?). Head over to nearby Dust Bowl Brewing before you depart. The West Coast brewery is housed in a historic old train station and has tons of great patio seating.

The Sardine Factory

The Sardine Factory
The Sardine Factory / Facebook

A favorite among locals and visitors, The Sardine Factory is set in the heart of Cannery Row. Be sure to check out the surroundings before you head in, as this is inspiring context that spawned some of Steinbeck’s best work. It’s classic white tablecloth dining focused on the bounty of the sea as well as great pasta and steak.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Santa Cruz Boardwalk ride
Mark Stock / The Manual

A real time capsule, with classic rides and some surprisingly good Americana food fare, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a big tourist attraction for good reason. It’s got it all, from a gondola system with amazing ocean views to Ferris wheels, log rides, bumper cars, haunted houses, and rollercoasters.

Hungry? There’s everything from fish and chips and chowder to tacos, BBQ, beer, funnel cakes, even hot dogs on a stick. And be sure to check out some Santa Cruz restaurants as there’s a lot to enjoy and explore.

Lighthouse Field State Beach

Lighthouse Field State Park
Mark Stock / The Manual

Pop over to Lighthouse Field State Beach to get a pulse on the community. You’ll see surfers riding big waves along Steamer Lane, walkers along the trails, early risers getting their breakfast fix at Steamer Lane Supply, and maybe even a rare black swift. Also known as Point Santa Cruz, it’s the northern cap of Monterey Bay. It’s home to California’s original surfing museum, monarch butterflies in the winter, and various floral blooms most other times of the year.

The Madonna Inn

The Madonna Inn
Mark Stock / The Manual

A San Luis Obispo institution, The Madonna Inn is hard to describe. The aesthetic is a playful mix of European immigrant and Gold Rush, all before a backdrop of stunning pinks and over-the-top decor. Dine at the restaurant for some deceptively good food and sip your drink out of the signature goblets. And do wander around, as there’s so much to behold, from towering rock fireplaces pulled straight out of The Flintstones to incredibly stained glass light fixtures and a dessert display that will drop your jaw.

La Bicyclette

La Bicyclette restaurant in Carmel
La Bicyclette / Facebook

This charming French-Italian restaurant is located a short drive away in adorable Carmel-by-the-Sea. The town has museums and a walkable main drag, but if you can only squeeze in one meal, go to La Bicyclette. Standouts include the oysters of the day and wood-fired mushroom caps. Then, try the risotto or the tagliatelle Amalfitana. The pizzas are great, and stick around for something sweet, like affogato or chocolate mousse.

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Firestone Walker Brewing Company
Firestone Walker Brewing Company

If you like beer, a visit to Firestone Walker’s iconic headquarters is a must. The Paso Robles hotspot is home to a brewery and taproom, and you can even take a tour. Stay for a meal and a pint, preferably some fish tacos or a smash burger washed down with a cool lager or IPA.

Hitching Post 2

Hitching Post 2 restaurant
Hitching Post 2 / Facebook

We can’t resist throwing something from Sideways on the list. Relive those iconic misadventures over in Buellton at the wine-heavy restaurant otherwise known as Hitching Post 2. The wine list is expectedly great, and the food and service is, too. Let it inspire a trek into the outskirts of Paso Robles for some unrivaled wine-tasting experiences at scores of vineyards in and around town.

