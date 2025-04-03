 Skip to main content
Looking for the best sleep of your life? Kayak says these cities are the best places to go

Split, Croatia is the best destination for a good night's rest

Split Croatia
If you’ve ever found yourself getting a better night’s sleep while on vacation, you’re not alone. A recent study by Kayak reveals that over one in three Americans experience improved rest when traveling. To help pinpoint the best places to catch some serious Z’s, Kayak analyzed popular travel destinations around the world, considering factors like noise pollution, air quality, proximity to nature, and the availability of accommodations with spa amenities.

Topping the list for the best places to sleep globally is Split, Croatia, thanks to its abundance of relaxing spas, pristine coastlines, and beautiful historical architecture. Close behind is Canmore, Canada, where the serene landscapes and fresh air make it a perfect retreat for restful sleep. This Canadian gem is also home to plenty of accommodations with spa services, ensuring ultimate relaxation.

While most of the top 10 destinations are in Europe or Canada, the U.S. makes its first appearance at number 17 with Leavenworth, Washington. This charming Bavarian-themed town, with a population of only 2,400, offers a peaceful mountain retreat year-round. Known for its festive Oktoberfest celebrations and picturesque holiday lights, Leavenworth is a quiet spot, perfect for a cozy getaway and the best sleep of your life. 

The world’s best sleepcations: The top 20

An aerial view of Reykjavik, Iceland, during the summer season.
Next Voyage
  1. Split, Croatia
  2. Canmore, Canada
  3. Andorra la Vella, Andorra
  4. Reykjavik, Iceland
  5. Funchal, Portugal
  6. Mont-Tremblant, Canada
  7. Japser, Canada
  8. Malmö, Sweden
  9. Gothenburg, Sweden
  10. Harrison Hot Springs, Canada
  11. Lübeck, Germany
  12. Banff, Canada
  13. Granada, Spain
  14. Winnipeg, Canada
  15. Willingen, Germany
  16. Skagen, Denmark
  17. Leavenworth, Washington
  18. Oslo, Norway
  19. Bamberg, Germany
  20. Rostock, Germany

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
