Looking for the best sleep of your life? Kayak says these cities are the best places to go

If you’ve ever found yourself getting a better night’s sleep while on vacation, you’re not alone. A recent study by Kayak reveals that over one in three Americans experience improved rest when traveling. To help pinpoint the best places to catch some serious Z’s, Kayak analyzed popular travel destinations around the world, considering factors like noise pollution, air quality, proximity to nature, and the availability of accommodations with spa amenities.

Topping the list for the best places to sleep globally is Split, Croatia, thanks to its abundance of relaxing spas, pristine coastlines, and beautiful historical architecture. Close behind is Canmore, Canada, where the serene landscapes and fresh air make it a perfect retreat for restful sleep. This Canadian gem is also home to plenty of accommodations with spa services, ensuring ultimate relaxation.

Recommended Videos

While most of the top 10 destinations are in Europe or Canada, the U.S. makes its first appearance at number 17 with Leavenworth, Washington. This charming Bavarian-themed town, with a population of only 2,400, offers a peaceful mountain retreat year-round. Known for its festive Oktoberfest celebrations and picturesque holiday lights, Leavenworth is a quiet spot, perfect for a cozy getaway and the best sleep of your life.

The world’s best sleepcations: The top 20