Where to eat in Santa Cruz, jewel of Monterey Bay

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mentone Dio Deka The Bywater Cat & Cloud Coffee Ferrell’s Donuts Zoccoli’s Delicatessen Oblò Steamer Lane Supply Pretty Good Advice Venus Spirits Linda’s Seabreeze Cafe

California is essentially a country unto itself, a colossal state with everything from rugged coastlines to the martian-like terrain of Joshua Tree National Park. And while big hitters like Los Angeles and San Francisco tend to grab headlines, there are fantastic smaller cities very much worthy of an extended stay. Take Santa Cruz, the surfy beach town set along Monterey Bay.

With a metro area approaching 300,000, the area has a lot to offer. Sure, there’s natural beauty abound, but there’s also an intriguing culinary scene. Santa Cruz has so many draws for the foodie, from classic breakfast spots to delis, seafood restaurants, distilleries, and more.

Recommended Videos

I have been through on a number of occasions and always look forward to returning, increasingly from a food perspective. With the coast at arm’s reach and more growers and farmers in the vicinity than you could ever count, there are fresh ingredients around every corner.

Go for the beaches, the surfing opportunities, the laidback vibe. Stick around for memorable meals. If Santa Cruz dining is on your radar, here’s where to go.

Mentone

Specializing in Italian fare, Mentone is set a stone’s throw away in Aptos in unincorporated Santa Cruz County. But there’s more than just great pasta, as the menu is informed by all kinds of great casual fare from the sun-kissed Mediterranean. It’s the work of chef David Kinch and opened in 2019 as an homage of sorts to the Riviera. Come for lunch or dinner, and be sure to peruse the healthy wine list. Look out for starters like duck and pistachio terrine farinata, a chickpea pancake. There’s exquisite pizza, great pasta, and fine dishes like trout with fiddlehead, grapefruit, and Calabrian chilis.

Dio Deka

This Greek spot is about 20 miles inland from Santa Cruz in Los Gatos. It’s worth the extra effort, as the food and atmosphere are remarkable. Set within a hotel, Dio Deka is the Greek translation of the place’s numeric address. Inside, you’ll find Hellenic fare like house-made pita, kolokitho-keftedes, and mequite-grilled octopus. The fish dishes are special, anything with lamb is worth a try and for a real barn-burned, try the moussaka.

The Bywater

Southern food is under the spotlight at The Bywater. It’s a taste of New Orleans from the west coast, with staples like broiled oysters, hush puppies, Po Boys, gumbo, and jambalaya. Those with a sweet tooth should stick around for beignets and consider mulling over the esteemed cocktail list, plucked straight from the Bayou. Sip on a Hurricane, Sazerac, or Vieux Carre, or try a heady Absinthe drink.

Cat & Cloud Coffee

Jumpstart the day at Cat & Cloud Coffee, an airy and colorful cafe where beans are roasted on the daily. On top of great Joe, there are fresh granola and yogurt options as well as breakfast burritos, specialty toasts, and various baked goods. Pop in early or for lunch, either way you’re going to leave refreshed.

Ferrell’s Donuts

This classic spot was born in 1976, and has been family-run ever since. It’s not where you come for a white table cloth experience. Instead, it’s donuts 101, made well and served with a smile. But don’t stop there, as the place has a few head-turners as well. Try a turkey sundae for lunch if you want a taste of Thanksgiving or opt for a bagel or hearty tri-tip sandwich. Ferrell’s knows Americana.

Zoccoli’s Delicatessen

This splendid deli has been run by the Zoccoli family since 1948. The downtown joint does exceptional sandwiches, both vegetarian and otherwise. Look out for options like the meatloaf, the chicken pesto, and on weekends, the pulled pork. Don’t eat meat? No problem, try the eggplant parmesan, Greek feta, or Santa Cruzer, made with house hummus, cucumber, tomato, onion, and sprouts. Pastas and soups are worth a gander too, and be sure to leave with a few extra snacks. Or, build your outdoor picnic here and take the goods with you.

Oblò

You can’t have too much good Italian. Oblò does it right, spanning classics like fritto misto and caprese salad to California takes like elk carpaccio. There’s a generous and justified use of local seafood as well as fungus and there’s even something for the restaurant burger lover. Don’t skip the drinks, as there are inventive cocktails to explore, not to mention a worthwhile happy hour.

Steamer Lane Supply

Steamer Lane Supply does healthy seafood snacks, caffeine, and more. It’s about as west coast beach-y as it gets, serving up energizing poke bowls and ‘dillas, or toasty pressed burritos. There’s even tasty coffee and surf supplies for those who want to hit the water. Go with a rock cod sandwich or shake it up with a kimchi dog. While you’re there, be sure to check out the encompassing Lighthouse Field State Beach and watch the surfers carving away through the iconic break at Steamer Lane (there’s even a resident surfing museum).

Pretty Good Advice

A worthwhile vegetarian spot, Pretty Good Advice touts two locations in the general area. Stop in for great salads and fun sides like seared delicata squash or kumquat chia pudding. The sandwiches are surprisingly filling and the vegan burgers are delicious. There’s something for meat-lovers too. Don’t leave without some soft serve, in the form of appealing and frequently changing flavors like Andes mint, horchata, and tangerine creamsicle.

Venus Spirits

Love a well-made cocktail? Then head to Venus Spirits. There, you’ll find beautiful decor and drinks to match. Think house-distilled gin, aquavit, agave spirits, and bourbon. The tasting room does mixed drinks, flights, and small plates, and there’s even a proper restaurant on the west end of Santa Cruz, hocking things like roasted vegetables, burgers, pasta, and more. Go with a signature cocktail, like the Aquamortis, made with aquavit, cointreau, dolin blanc, genepy, lemon, Absinthe spritz, and sage.

Linda’s Seabreeze Cafe

If you want to start the day with a beaming ray of sunshine, head over to Linda’s Seabreeze Cafe. The service is unbelievably warm and the food is incredibly satisfying. Go with staples like the cinnamon roll with walnuts or a scramble but be sure to eye the specials board to see what might be in season. Do note that they only take cash or check (there’s an ATM on site).

With so much good craft beer in the area, those who are into the stuff would be wise to head over to Lúpulo. The craft beer house features a great tap list along with some good wines and ciders. It’s a great way to get a taste of what’s happening in the region and the team behind the bar can always direct you towards a promising pour.

Road tripping in the name of food this year? Check out our features on the Denver food scene and the best downtown Portland restaurants. Here’s to great meals in 2025.