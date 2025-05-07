 Skip to main content
Where to travel internationally this summer without breaking the bank

Cancún, Mexico is this summer's top spot

By
Sayulita, Cancun
Michelle_Raponi / Pixabay

Dollar Flight Club’s newly released Summer 2025 Travel Report highlights the most affordable international destinations for U.S. travelers based on over 500,000 airfare data points and member preferences.

Analyzing flight pricing from the 10 busiest U.S. airports, the report reveals the best bang-for-your-buck destinations – those that consistently offer low fares and high travel value. Topping the list is Cancún, Mexico, with average round-trip airfare ranging from just $226 to $341. Known for its nightlife, luxury resorts, and sunny beaches, Cancún is not only budget-friendly, but also easily accessible from many major U.S. cities.

The report also found that classic European favorites like London, Paris, and Rome are surprisingly affordable this summer, thanks to frequent fare deals and increased competition among airlines. These destinations combine cultural richness with budget-friendly travel options.

“This year, we’ve seen a resurgence in demand for classic bucket list destinations, driven by factors like increased airline connectivity, favorable exchange rates, and major global events,” said Founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club Jesse Neugarten. “Cities that offer a blend of cultural richness, food scenes, and historical landmarks dominate international interest, while travelers continue to prioritize both beach getaways and urban entertainment hubs domestically.”

If you’re dreaming of long-haul adventures, be prepared to pay more. Cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok, and Dubai offer unforgettable experiences, but often come with higher airfare due to distance and seasonal demand.

The top 10 most affordable international destinations

London flowers and buildings, Westminster, London, United Kingdom
Ming Jun Tan / Unsplash
  1. Cancún, Mexico (CUN): Average airfare of $226-$341
  2. London, UK (LHR): Average airfare of $500-$750
  3. Paris, France (CDG): Average airfare of $550-$800
  4. Tokyo, Japan (NRT): Average airfare of $700-$1,100
  5. Rome, Italy (FCO): Average airfare of $600-$900
  6. Bangkok, Thailand (BKK): Average airfare of $750-$1,200
  7. Barcelona, Spain (BCN): Average airfare of $620-$880
  8. Dublin, Ireland (DUB): Average airfare of $550-$780
  9. Mexico City, Mexico (MEX): Average airfare of $350-$550
  10. Dubai, UAE (DXB): Average airfare of $900-$1,400

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
