The future of U.S. cycling starts here—and this team plans to take it all the way to the Tour de France

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling isn’t just a new team—it’s a bold push to put American cycling back on the world stage. With a long-term goal of racing the Tour de France by 2032 and early backing from top-tier partners, the team is building a foundation for something bigger than results alone. We spoke with Luis Vargas, CEO and founder of Modern Adventure, about the story behind the launch, what sets this team apart, and why now is the right time to reimagine what American pro cycling can be.

Interview with Luis Vargas

The Manual: Luis, you’re best known as the founder of Modern Adventure, a travel brand rooted in transformation and meaning. Why launch a professional cycling team?

Luis Vargas: At first glance, it might seem like a leap—from curated travel to professional sport—but it’s all connected for me. Both are about pushing limits, telling powerful stories, and inviting people into something bigger than themselves. Modern Adventure Pro Cycling is an extension of the spirit that drives our travel company: a belief that adventure is an essential element of the human experience, that purpose matters, and that bold ideas deserve a home. We didn’t just want to sponsor a team—we wanted to help build and support something that could change the landscape of American cycling.

The Manual: What makes Modern Adventure Pro Cycling different from other teams in the peloton?

Luis Vargas: We’re not here to be another logo in the peloton. We’re building a team with soul. That means elevating American riders and giving them a platform to compete on the world stage. It means creating a high-performance culture rooted in grit, integrity, and long-term vision. And it means bringing in partners—from Factor Bikes, SRAM, Ekoi, and others—who share our belief that cycling isn’t just about results but the journey. This is a movement, not just a team. We want fans to feel something when they see our riders in the breakaway.

The Manual: George Hincapie is a legend in the sport. How did the partnership come about—and what does his leadership bring to the team?

Luis Vargas: George Hincapie is one of the most respected figures in American cycling—his 17 Tour de France appearances speak for themselves. But this team didn’t start with a business plan or a brand strategy. It began with a conversation among friends. The real catalyst behind it all is Dustin Harder. He’s the team’s owner and the one with the vision to make it real. Dustin’s love for the sport runs deep, and he’s the kind who doesn’t just talk about bold ideas—he builds them. When we all came together, it was clear we shared the same belief: that there’s a new chapter to be written in American cycling. George brings the tactical wisdom and credibility of a true racing legend. I get the lens of brand, community, and storytelling. And Dustin brings the drive, clarity, and a long-term commitment to achieve our goals in the years to come. That spirit of collaboration is at the heart of everything we’re building, alongside a growing circle of passionate and talented people who are all-in on this vision, from Rich Hincapie to Bobby Julich and our terrific director sportifs. We’re building a world-class team.

The Manual: Modern Adventure is the title sponsor. How does that role go beyond a logo on a jersey?

Luis Vargas: This is a full expression of our values as a B-Corp and a storytelling brand. Modern Adventure is about creating extraordinary experiences that leave people changed, and this team is one of them. We’re helping shape everything from the team’s culture to its visual identity, and we’ll be telling the story of these riders in a way that connects with fans far beyond race day. This is not just brand alignment—it’s brand embodiment. Modern Adventure isn’t on the sidelines; we’re in the peloton.

The Manual: Looking ahead, what’s your vision for the team—and what do you hope it inspires in others?

Luis Vargas: We’re playing the long game. Our goal is to be racing the Tour de France by 2032. We want to inspire a new generation of American cyclists, fans, and creators. We want to build a platform where hard work, style, fun, and story matter as much as watts. Most of all, we want people to believe again—that a small group with a big dream can change the game. That’s the kind of adventure worth riding for.