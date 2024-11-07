 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Explore Napa Valley’s finest from a luxurious home base

Four Seasons Napa is the epitome of immersive

By
Four Seasons Napa.
Mark Stock / The Manual

The Napa Valley is an internationally-revered destination for a multitude of reasons. From elite-level wine culture and rugged scenery to award-winning restaurants and small town charm, the Valley is not for wanting. And while one could meander all over this storied corner of California, one could also get the Napa experience from a singular luxe resort.

Four Seasons is no stranger to offering excellence. The company puts forth a truly unique brand of hospitality, at once thoughtful and warm. But while the brand has some 120 hotels in 47 countries, what’s happening at the Napa Valley location is quite unique.

Four Seasons Napa grounds.
Mark Stock / The Manual

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is essentially offering a taste of the entire region within its eye-catching property. In addition to the usual suspects—a pair of pools, a spa, fitness options galore—the resort has a Michelin-starred restaurant and working winery. There’s even an organic 4.7-acre vineyard on the grounds. The approach is so intriguing we had to check it out.

Recommended Videos

The restaurant

Four Seasons Napa dish.
Mark Stock / The Manual

Auro is one of the main draws at the resort and Calistoga’s only Michelin-starred restaurant. There are main dishes like dry-aged shima aji and wagyu with walnut puree, creamed kale, garlic confit, and black truffle mushrooms. The presentation is outstanding and the seasonality is impressive. But the best way to experience the restaurant is to play passenger and splurge on the tasting menu.

Related

The journey involves seven courses and can be accented with wine pairings (which is recommended as you’re in Napa). There’s artistry in every dish, and the flavor combos are quite thoughtful. The current tasting menu offers remarkable plates like potato gnocchi with roasted hen of the woods mushroom and peanut-kale crust dry-aged squab with summer figs and mole negro.

The food at TRUSS is also worth your time. Look out for dishes like salmon crudo with peach, basil, and yuzu ponzu, wagyu bolognese, and California sea bass with cannellini beans, kale, and mushrooms. It’s another opportunity to try chef Rogelio Garcia’s work (he’s the chef at Auro too). Born in Mexico City, Garcia has worked at storied restaurants like Cyrus and The French Laundry.

The winery

Elusa Winery at Four Seasons Napa.
Mark Stock / The Manual

It would be one thing to have decorative winery on hand just for show. It’s quite another when it’s a legitimate operation helmed by a celebrated winemaker with a beautiful tasting room and cellar. Elusa specializes in Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, the former being clean and balanced and the latter offering tons of depth. Thomas River Brown is the consulting winemaker, and whether you buy into the ratings system or not, his resume is impressive. The vintner has garnered 23 perfect scores (100 points) from Robert Parker. Jonathan Walden is a winemaker as well, having worked stints at O’Shaughnessy Estates and Melka Estates. Elusa’s first harvest was back in 2010.

The label pulls from the estate vineyard as well as a few others in the area but keeps production minimal. Calistoga is a relatively higher-set American Viticultural Area (AVA), meaning the wines tend to hang on to their acid better. The growing conditions are prime, on behalf of both the elevation and the fact that the appellation gets a bit more precipitation than its neighbors.

We did the terroir tasting, which included a vineyard and winery tour, along with a tasting in the cellar paired with charcuterie. Four wines were poured, with a bonus pour at the end of a vintage Cab. It was fascinating to taste Cabernet Sauvignon from three very different vintages (2018, 2019, 2021) and hone in on their distinctive qualities. There was balance and well-roundedness throughout. Beyond the wine quality, the hospitality was notably good, and the staff was very knowledgeable. The winery is worth visiting whether you’re just getting into wine or a seasoned collector.

The experience

Four Seasons Napa.
Mark Stock / The Manual

The experience here is truly one-of-a-kind. When you’re the only resort in Napa with a Michelin-starred restaurant and house winery, you’re in a league of your own. And to do it all at a Four Seasons level makes for an exceptional experience. The Napa Valley is very much worth exploring but when you’re at a Four Seasons, you rarely want to leave. And to tack on some of the best eats and sips in the region just steps from your room is pretty phenomenal.

With weather generally good and food program that changes with the seasons, there’s really not a bad time to visit. However, there was added magic in our early fall visit. With a working winery on site, the alluring smells of fermentation wafted through the air. Olive trees were showing ripe fruit and the resident vines were beginning to light up with color. Fall is also arguably the best time to eat, with so much produce in season finding its way into kitchens and onto menus.

So go to the Four Seasons Napa for the signature amenities and service and stay for the food and wine.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Explore the flavors of elderflower with these St. Germain cocktails
It's sweet, it's floral, and bartenders love it
Hugo Spritz

St. Germain is an ingredient you'll see tucked away on many bars as it is used in plenty of cocktails. While it isn't usually drunk on its own because of its sweet character, its elderflower flavors bring a delicious floral note to many drinks. Affectionately known as bartender's ketchup for its common use in cocktail making, it is most frequently used in small quantities as its elderflower flavor is potent.

If you've got a bottle of St. Germain and are wondering where to start using it, try some of these classic cocktails.
Hugo Spritz
This bubbly, refreshing drink is the St. Germain classic. Appealing to those who enjoy an Aperol Spritz but want a version which is less bitter and more floral, this drink has the great advantages of being easy to make and easy to tweak. To fancy up the simple cocktail you can add garnishes like mint and lime.

Read more
8 best hard cider brands to drink this fall
If you're a cider fan, then you must try these brands
Hard cider

When we turn the seasonal corner to autumn, along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and a chilly nip in the air, you’ll start to see classic (alcohol-free) cider and hard cider everywhere. Sure, you can drink hard cider all year long, but it makes the most sense from September through the holidays.

For those new to the beverage, hard cider is similar to wine. But instead of being made with grapes, this fermented drink is made with apples. Just like wine, hard cider can range in flavor from very sweet to very dry, depending on the amount of sugar added. However, while wine is higher in alcohol (11 tp 14% ABV), the best hard cider is more on par with beer (4-8% ABV).
The best hard ciders to drink this fall

Read more
The best American whiskeys from states not known for whiskey
Not all whiskey is made in Kentucky and Tennessee
Whiskey near a fire

When the casual American drinker thinks about whiskey and where it’s produced, no one would fault them for thinking about places like Kentucky (95% of bourbon is made there) and Tennessee. But states like Texas (with Garrison Brothers, Balcones, and more), Oregon (with Westward, Oregon Spirit, and more), Indiana, and Pennsylvania are also producing a ton of award-winning, flavorful, and tasty whiskeys.

However, with more than 2,000 distilleries currently operating in the U.S., there are countless noteworthy whiskeys in states that are not as well known for their whiskey prowess. These include places like Wyoming, New Mexico, Washington state, Nevada, and even Iowa.
5 American whiskeys from states not often known for whiskey

Read more