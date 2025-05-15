A duo of new beers and a new design from Oregon label Crux

Crux Fermentation Project is dropping a pair of new beers and a new can design. The west coast brewery is releasing a hazy IPA, non-alcoholic pilsner, and issuing a new look for its standard pilsner. Available now, the beers can be found in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

“Whether sipping a session-able NØMØ Bright Sky Pils, letting Half a Brain Hazy brighten your day, or enjoying a classic pilsner that is as bright as the Central Oregon sun, Crux has you covered just in time for summer,” says Cam O’Connor added, Crux Fermentation Company’s brewmaster and managing director.

First up, the Half a Brain Hazy IPA. The beer returns to the lineup and is 6.4% ABV, made with Amarillo and Simcoe hops. The brand refers to the beer as summer in a can.

Next, the NØMØ Bright Sky Pils. This non-alcoholic beer is crisp and floral and ideal for afternoon sipping. It’s a new installment in the Crux’s popular NA portfolio.

Lastly, a facelift for the Crux Pilz. The beer’s new can design pays homage to the brewery’s central Oregon roots. The pilsner remains the same, made with Czech and Oregon hops. It’s 5.4% ABV and the new design mimics tree rings, looking a bit like a wood print.

Crux Fermentation Project started in Bend in 2012. The flagship brewery is also home to food carts and a tasting room, set in beautiful central Oregon. Much of the brand’s work is distributed throughout the Pacific Northwest.

