Sierra Nevada drops a peach of a new beer

A new fruit beer from a big craft name

Sierra Nevada Peachy Little Thing IPA.
Not to be outdone by the many other producers of the craft beer movement, Sierra Nevada is also dropping new brews. The west coast brewery just released a new beer in Peachy Little Thing. It’s the latest installment in the popular Limited Hazy Series.

The stats on the beer? Peachy Little Thing has 18 IBUs and comes in at 7% ABV. It’s made with both Alora and Magnum hops and pours a pretty color. You can expect to see the beer on retail shelves by Memorial Day Weekend.

Sierra Nevada Peachy Little Thing IPA.
The 90s are resurfacing, in fashion and food and beyond. Fruited beers were all the rage back then and they seem to be making a triumphant return as we speak. And it’s not just microbreweries, it’s the big dogs too, as the recent re-release of Busch Light Apple suggests.

Peach just screams of summer so this is a timely release. We can imagine enjoying one on the deck with grilling tongs in hand. The beer, a hazy IPA in style, is made with natural peach flavoring, which plays off the hop bill nicely.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has long been a leader in the craft brewing sector. Founded in 1979 by home brewers, the label has grown to one of the most prominent in the industry. The brand has breweries in both Chico, California and North Carolina and is known for iconic beers like the pale ale as well as some of the best non-alcoholic beers on the market.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

