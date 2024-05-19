 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Report: These are the best (and worst) airlines to fly on Memorial Day weekend

The airlines you should fly Memorial Day Weekend

By
Hawaiian Airlines airplane over the ocean
Hawaiian Airlines

Memorial Day is a time to honor our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. Though it’s easy to get caught up in the long weekend and associated festivities, it’s also good to reflect on the life we enjoy in the USA. 

Memorial Day also gives us an additional day to get out and explore without using vacation time or missing work. While one day might not seem like a lot, three days in a row are a nice chunk for a semi-extended trip. For some, that means hopping on a plane and flying hundreds (or thousands) of miles to relax and recharge.

Recommended Videos

But to make the most of your days off, you want an airline that’s reliable and punctual, and doesn’t leave you waiting at the gate. That’s especially true on Memorial Day weekend, one of the year’s busiest travel periods. A recent study looked at the best airlines to fly during this popular travel period. Here are the results. 

Related

Who you should fly with on Memorial Day weekend

Delta Airline airplane flying
Delta Airlines

It’s the Friday before Memorial Day weekend. Your bags are packed, accommodations reserved, and you can’t wait to head out. But at the airport, your flight’s delayed. With only three days to play, every moment counts. To help you avoid a similar scenario, JW Surety Bonds conducted a study on the most reliable airlines and the best times to fly.

The study considered data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Air Travel Consumer Report. Produced by the DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection, the report seeks to “assist consumers with information on the quality of services provided by the airlines.”

After perusing the statistics, JW Surety Bonds discovered the most on-time carriers during Memorial Day weekend are Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Alaska Airlines. That’s nice to know for those headed to Kauai’s forests and beaches or Ketchikan’s salmon-filled waters.

On the other hand, the most-delayed airlines during this time are Frontier Airlines, Jet Blue Airways, and Virgin Atlantic. So while you might score a low ticket price, you could be stuck at the gate, waiting to begin your trip. 

When to fly during Memorial Day weekend

Alaska Airlines airplane in the sky
Alaska Airlines

On-time departures aren’t just a matter of airlines. You can also minimize delays by flying at specific times. As Richard Whately once said, “Lose an hour in the morning, and you’ll be all day hunting for it.” 

Flights between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. have the highest rate of on-time departures. At most airports, that can be as high as 96.4%.

But flying in the afternoon and evening raises the risk of a delayed flight. Flights scheduled between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. are on time only 64.8% of the time. 

Now you can make the most of your Memorial Day weekend

Mountains and coastline of Kauai, Hawaii
Kauai, Hawaii Karsten Winegeart via Unsplash

You like to work hard and play hard. But there’s not always time for an extended getaway, and where there is, you want to make the most of it. Facing airport delays throws a wrench in your plans and makes for a disappointing start to your trip. This study gives you the info you need to pick the right airline and schedule your flight at the best time. 

This Memorial Day weekend, take a moment to reflect on the fallen members of the U.S. Armed Forces and how their sacrifices secured the freedoms we enjoy. When you plan your three-day getaway, go with a carrier known for reliability and schedule an early-morning flight. As the study shows, Hawaii and Alaska are a good bet when you want to arrive on time and enjoy a full vacation. So wax your surfboard, pack your fly rod, and get ready to explore. 

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark’s a lifelong snowboarder with a passion for the sport. He lives in Stowe, Vermont, where he also works as a snowboard…
Travel tips: Study says these are the best (and worst) airports to catch a connecting flight
Travel tips: If you can't fly nonstop, travel through this airport
airport

Choosing a good airport for your connecting flight is essential for a smooth air travel experience. An efficient airport can significantly impact your journey, minimizing the risk of delays, missed connections, and other hassles. FinanceBuzz recently performed a study ranking the best and worst airports for a connecting flight- and some of the airports on the list may surprise you.

The best airports and worst airports for connecting flights
The study ranks these hubs as the best airports for connecting flights:

Read more
AAA says these are the worst (and best) times to travel this holiday season
Take advantage of remote work this holiday season and get to your destination early
Cars stopped on a freeway during a snowstorm.

The holiday season is in full swing, and travel disruptions and delays are showing no signs of slowing down. If you are flying or driving around the holidays, then you will want to be strategic about the days and times you begin your trip. 

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 115.2 million travelers will venture more than 50 miles from home over the 10-day holiday travel period (Saturday, December 23 to Monday, January 1). This is a 2.2% increase since last year and the second-highest travel forecast since the start of the century. AAA expects 90% of people to travel by car, 6.5% to travel by air, and 3.5% to use other means of transportation. 
The best and worst times to hit the road this holiday season
Around 104 million people are expected to travel by car during the 10-day travel period. Particularly congested travel days include Saturday, December 23, Thursday, December 28, and Saturday, December 30. Minimal traffic is expected on Sunday, December 24, Monday, December 25, Sunday, December 31, and Monday, January 1. Traveling on these days is preferable if you can be flexible with your schedule. 

Read more
The best Midwest ski resorts for a weekend getaway on the slopes
Whether you're going with kids or your partner, these are the top Midwest ski resorts to check out
midewest ski resorts

The Midwest is associated with a lot of things -- wind-tousled cornfields, football, and charming towns, but mountains? Not really. However, the region is known for formidable winters and heaps of lake-effect snow -- meaning there are still plenty of winter wonderlands for skiing and snowboarding in America’s famously flat heartland. And of course, the town of Ishpeming in northwestern Michigan is credited with being the so-called birthplace of organized skiing in America, as the original home of the National Ski Association, created in 1905 -- and now known as US Ski & Snowboard.

Remember though, Midwestern winters can include extreme conditions, so be ready for bone-chilling winds and icy temperatures with the best ski and snowboard jackets and the best ski gloves. And then tap into the region’s rich winter sports history and check out the slopes on our list of some of the best Midwest ski resorts.

Read more