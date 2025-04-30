 Skip to main content
Busch brings back a fan favorite beer

A flavored beer returns

By
Busch Light Apple.
Busch Light

Back by popular demand, Busch Light Apple has officially returned. The brand says it is answering the call of its fans, many of whom commented on Busch’s social media pages about the beer. It’s a fruit-forward twist on things from a brand known for domestic lager beer.

The original Busch Light Apple dropped back in 2020. During its run, a number of wild marketing campaigns unfolded, including one involving airdropping cans to consumers. This time, the brand is up to something a little more clever.

Ronald Wayne for Busch Light.
Busch Light
Busch has teamed up with Reginald Wayne to help spread the news. He may to be a household name, but Wayne is the co-founder of Apple who famously (or infamously) sold his share of stock in the company for a measly $800 back in 1976. That share, which was good for ten percent at the time, would be worth $350 billion today.

Fortunately, Wayne is a good sport and going along for the ride. We’re guessing Bush is outfitting him with enough beer to bury some of those regrets as well. “Back then, I wasn’t confident enough to see the opportunity in front of me,” he says. “This time, I know a good thing when I see it. When Busch Light Apple comes around, you don’t hesitate, you stock up.”

Part of the campaign involves a chance for fans to win $800 towards the purchase of the beer. It’s a long cry from $350 billion, but more than enough to stock your fridge for months to come. Busch Light Lager is available nationwide starting in May.

Bookmark The Manual to stay on top of all things food and drink. We’ve got features on the best summer beers and style guides like a recent one on the Extra Special Bitter. Check out our piece on pro advice for pairing beer and food too.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
