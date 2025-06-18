 Skip to main content
Lavazza brings Italian indulgence to the Hamptons this summer

New curated coffee experiences in the Hamptons

Lavazza
Lavazza x Montauk Yacht Club Lavazza

Are you ready for a classic summer in the Hamptons? This summer, Lavazza, the iconic Italian coffee brand, has launched a new, three-year partnership with the Montauk Yacht Club, bringing new curated coffee experiences to the property. Designed to elevate every moment on the property, this partnership brings a slice of La Dolce Vita to the property that every coffee lover and traveler can appreciate. Whether you’re spending a weekend in the Hamptons or stopping by for the day, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of new coffee-focused experiences through this unique partnership.

Highlights of the partnership

Carly Tumen Creative / Carly Tumen

Whether you’re spending a weekend in the Hamptons or stopping by for the day, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of new highlights through this partnership, which include:

  • Culinary collaboration: Three indulgent menu items have been crafted in collaboration with Executive Chef Jarad McCarroll, designed to showcase the complexity of Lavazza’s coffee blends. These include a decadent, velvety tiramisu, a refreshing chilled coffee mousse, and a limited-edition espresso martini, crafted exclusively for The Lounge at Ocean Club—Montauk Yacht Club’s chic new late-night concept. This cocktail is a unique nod to Italian aperitivo culture, reimagined for summer nights in the Hamptons.
  • Poolside coffee cocktail cart:  Lavazza’s poolside cart will have “surprise and delight” activations on select weekends through early July, offering the Summer Spritz. The cart delivers an immersive, photogenic setup made for golden hour lounging and a perfect “La Dolce Vita” moment by the water.
  • In-room experiences: Overnight guests staying at the Montauk Yacht Club will enjoy an exclusive in-room coffee moment designed to elevate their stay. Each room features a curated Lavazza amenity kit stocked with compostable coffee capsules, branded drinkware, and a QR code that unlocks entry to a summer sweepstakes and exclusive Lavazza content.
  • Café market: Guests can stop in the branded café market for a selection of Lavazza beverages, including the Summer Spitz, along with branded swag items as a gift with purchase.
