Lavazza brings Italian indulgence to the Hamptons this summer

Lemonade and espresso are two delicious beverages that I happen to love. At the same time, I never would have thought to combine these two drinks in any way, shape, or form. Just hearing the term "espresso lemonade" has my mind running a thousand different ways. Before trying this in the evening, my mind runs down the "immediate no" path pretty quickly.

At the same time, I recognize that creative individuals across social media have come up with some flavor combinations I once doubted but now love (like the viral sweet potato cottage cheese bowl). But will espresso lemonade become the trendy new coffee flavor combo of the summer? NESCAFÉ thinks so. Admittedly, I'm curious about the hype around this new flavor combination. Is it one of those things that you try once and then never go back to? Or, is it one of those things you didn't know you needed until you try it? If you'd like to try it for yourself, here's what NESCAFÉ suggests you'll need to create an espresso lemonade at home.

All about espresso lemonade