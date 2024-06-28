 Skip to main content
Coffee cocktails beyond the espresso martini

Alternative ways to get a cocktail buzz on

An espresso martini at Club Trocadero Bonaire in Kralendijk, Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands.
Andrew Davey/The Manual

It’s sweet, it’s rich, and it’s full of caffeine — everyone loves an espresso martini. Though this cocktail peaked in popularity a few years ago, it’s still a favorite drink for many thanks to its delicious, easy-drinking qualities. But if you feel like branching out, then there are more coffee cocktails in the world for you to consider. Of course there’s the Irish Coffee (made with hot coffee and whiskey, and topped with whipped cream), but there are also some more interesting options for you to try to recreate a cup of joe in your glass.

Mezcal Espresso Martini

Small variations can make a big difference, and one way to up your espresso martini game is to swap out the spirits for something different. Rather than vodka, I like to use rum in my espresso martinis, but another option suggested by mezcal brand Mezculum is to drop some mezcal in there instead, to create something more smokey and savory.

“Replacing vodka with Mezcalum helps balance the sweetness with a more savory note,” says Erin Lichy, Co-Founder of Mezcalum. “Add some mole bitters for a little extra flair!”

Cognac coffee cocktail

A lesser known but delicious cocktail doesn’t actually contain coffee, but is traditionally known as a Coffee Cocktail because it looks like a coffee once you’ve made it. If you like the heartiness of a latte and you love the foam on top of your coffee, then this cocktail could scratch that itch for you.

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cognac
  • 1 oz ruby port
  • 1 whole egg
  • 3/4 oz simple syrup

Method: Mix all these ingredients together in a shaker tin with no ice and shake vigorously. This is called a dry shake and is important to help fluff up the egg into that delicious textured foam. Then you can add ice to your tin and shake again to chill. Strain into a port glass and grate some nutmeg on top for a spicy, latte-like creation.

Chocolate Cake Shot

The most famous coffee liqueur is probably Kahlua, but another option for those with a sweet tooth and a desire for something less syrupy and more creamy is Fangelico. This hazelnut liqueur is blended with coffee and cocoa, giving it a sweety chocolatey taste which makes it perfect for desert-style drinks like this cake shot.

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Frangelico
  • 1 part SKYY Citrus Vodka
  • Lemon Wedge
  • Sugar

Method: Run the slice of lemon around the edge of a shot glass. Dip the edge of the glass and lemon in sugar. Combine Frangelico and vodka in shot glass. Take the shot and chase with the sugar coated lemon wedge.

