 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Extra Special Bitter: A classic style beer with something for everyone

A look at the English-style pale ale

By
Beer pouring from a keg
BENCE BOROS / Unsplash

Like a lot of great beers, the Extra Special Bitter owes its heritage to Europe. Also called ESB, this balanced beer is essentially a hoppier version of a pale ale, born in England. It’s a great option for the spring and summer, as it offers a bit more weight than lighter beer styles while appealing to hop heads and those looking for something refreshing, too.

There’s a big time appeal to the Extra Special Bitter as it seemingly has something for everybody. Built into this crisp beer are floral yeast notes, bitterness, earthiness, and some herbal characteristics. There’s a signature evenness to the beer, too, the hoppy elements countered nicely by the malts.

Beer glasses at a pub
Viiviien / Shutterstock

This is a beer that’s easy to stare at in the glass, known for its copper or mahogany color. It’s not too heavy to scare off fans of quaffable beers and not too light to not appeal to those who like a beer with some character. The ESB really does find a lot of happy mediums. Across the board, the style is known for its supreme drinkability. Here’s a bit more about the Extra Special Bitter.

Recommended Videos

History of the Extra Special Bitter

Belgian beer cheers
Yutacar / Unsplash

The ESB is actually quite young, at least relative to beer history in general. First concocted in 1969, the original batch was dubbed a winter beer. British label Fuller’s brewed one a couple of years later and never looked back. The beer is an adaptation of version 2.0 of the English pale ale.  They tend to pour a pretty copper hue and come in around 5.5% ABV, give or take.

Related

There’s a more significant malt bill to the beer compared to traditional pale ales and that affords flavors like biscuit, cracker, and toffee. The finish is long and there are some nice green notes thanks to the hop profile. Fuller’s went on to win many awards with its ESB and different brewers all over the world have made versions, adjusting things like the hop varieties and malt bills here and there.

Consider it a more muscular version of the English bitter, a beer that goes way back to the 1600s. This was the blue collar beer enjoyed by those in industrial jobs back in the day. The ESB takes it a step further, with a slightly higher ABV, a bigger mouthfeel, and a noticeable kick of hops.

Extra Special Bitters are great enjoyed alone but pair up well with certain foods, too. Try one with fish and chips in true U.K. style or with lighter cheese or even roasted vegetables. One of this writer’s favorite pairings is a good ESB poured alongside a bowl of French onion soup.

A few to try

Fuller's ESB beer
Fuller's

There are a lot of ESB out there, especially if you happen to be across the pond. Fuller’s is perhaps the most famous option and is widely available in the States. Writer Jeff Alworth describes the beer beautifully in his book The Beer Bible, a must-read for all who love beer.

“For those who think of English beer as weak and malty, Fuller’s ESB will be a shock,” he wrote. “In terms of intensity, it’s comparable to an American IPA, crackling with potency and hop zest. Yet it’s illustrative of the difference between the American and British traditions: ESB has a wonderfully smooth, nutty malt base; the zesty elements hops have elements of pepper and marmalade on the palate; the whole beer is tied together by a structured minerality.”

There are domestic options to look out for, like ones from Blue Point Brewing Company in Long Island, New York and AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego, California. Left Hand Brewing Company in Boston, Massachusetts, makes a fine one, and so, too, does Shipyard Brewing Company in Portland, Maine. Ferment Brewing in Hood River, Oregon, usually has one as well, available in late summer and early fall. Ask your local brewery or brewpub if they have one, as sometimes it’s not a big enough batch to go to bottle or can. And if they don’t have an ESB, they likely have something very similar to the style.

With lower ABV beers trending and hops remaining popular, the trends bode well for the ESB. I anticipate it only gaining more steam in the years to come. Look out for more producers trying their hands at the Extra Special Bitter, also sometimes labeled a “strong bitter.”

And don’t let the title fool you. There’s definitely something extra to the ESB, but there’s an underlying balance throughout. That’s what makes this beer so wildly approachable and one I enjoy approaching. One look at that copper pour, and you can tell it’s going to have a little more going on than your standard grade pale ale. The key word might be “special,” and the ESB is certainly that.

Do you like beer? I sure do. Check out these features on the state of the craft beer movement, the differences between porter and stout, and craft beer terminology to keep you in the know.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
A brewery’s March Madness bracket challenge crowns winner with boat (and beer)
Nail the bracket, get a boat full of beer
Basketball

March Madness is upon us and there are bracket contests just about everywhere. Deschutes Brewery is putting on one of the most intriguing ones, crowning the winner with an actual boatload of beer. Of the many, many players in the craft beer movement, this one has our attention and busily filling out our brackets for a truly unique prize.

Should there be a perfect bracket, the soul responsible will be awarded the new boat and beer, valued at $270,000. The coolers will be full of Fresh Squeezed IPA, one of the brand's more popular releases. Other prizes will go to those with strong brackets, like swag bags composed of boating hats and goodies and a month's supply of IPA.

Read more
Is the best beer city in the nation in Michigan?
Michigan and craft beer get along just fine
Beer outside

USA Today has released its 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for 2025 and the results may surprise you. The best beer city, for the fifth consecutive year, was awarded to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Turns out, the Midwest town of about 200,000 has more than 60 breweries.

Others on the list are perhaps more expected, like Portland with its proximity to hop farms and San Diego with its booming craft scene. Grand Rapids is perhaps most widely known by craft enthusiasts as the headquarters of Founders Brewing Company, which got its start back in 1997.

Read more
10 Barrel releases Japanese-style lager in can form
A beer for your favorite Japanese snacks
10 Barrel Money Cat lager.

West coast brewery 10 Barrel Brewing has a new canned beer in its portfolio. The Oregon label just dropped Money Cat, a beer inspired by the refreshing rice lagers of Japan. Technically, the beer has been around a while in keg form, but now it's available in the can.

The move follows a bigger trend of lighter beer styles gaining popularity over the last several years. A mellow beer, the ABV sits at a quaffable 4.8%. There's a hint of hops and balance throughout, with a touch of sweetness.

Read more