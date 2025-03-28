 Skip to main content
Ferment Brewing releases new year-round west coast IPA

A new west coast IPA in a luminous can

By
Ferment Brewing Bright West IPA.
Ferment Brewing

One of the most underrated west coast breweries just dropped a new can. Ferment Brewing has released Bright West, a west coast IPA made in Oregon. The beer is available in 12-ounce cans and is an ideal pour for the long spring and summer days ahead.

The beer comes in a striking magenta can and is made with four different hop varieties. Showing citrus, floral notes, and pine, the beer is balanced and finishes nicely. It’s a great option for your cooler or fridge as the milder days set in.

Ferment Brewing Bright West IPA.
Ferment Brewing

“We’ve been drinking a lot of west coast IPA and are thrilled that people are turning back to the style,” says Ferment Brewing brewmaster Dan Peterson. “We’ve brewed numerous west coast IPAs as rotating seasonals but knew we wanted to have one in the year round lineup. So we started dialing in a new recipe and landed on one that showcases and balances a bold blend of classic Pacific Northwest hops.”

Ferment Brewing started in 2018 in Hood River and quickly became a top label even in the beer-heavy Pacific Northwest. In addition to outstanding IPAs, the producer is known for excellent lighter and sour beer styles, as well as cool collaboration offerings.

The IPA sector remains strong in craft beer, especially in the west coast where hops are prevalent. The release shows that while we’re after lighter beer and even NA options, we still love a well-made IPA. Ferment is a great stop for any who happen to venture out to the Columbia River Gorge near Portland.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
