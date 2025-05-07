Bourbon County Stout available in mini-packs this year

One of the most sought-after beers is now available in a new format. Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Original Stout can be acquired via a four-pack of ten-ounce bottles when it’s officially released later this year. Largely considered one of the best stout beers in the states, the latest installment of Bourbon County will drop on Black Friday.

The barrel-aged beer has gained a raucous following since it was first released back in 1992. Goose Island suggests that the new format is ideal for side-by-side tastings. As many of these beers drink like wines, both in terms of alcohol content and complexity, we can’t help but agree.

Fans can conduct their own tastings at home when the latest lineup is released in November. The stout, although in a new bottle, remains unchanged in terms of recipe. We’ll have to wait and see what other barrel-aged wonders join the original stout for the 2025 release.

Goose Island’s Bourbon County line is behind the first bourbon barrel-aged beer ever officially released. The annual stout release is a bit like Christmas for craft beer enthusiasts, especially those who like a dark and layered beer. The rest of the beers will be offered in the traditional 16.9-ounce glasses.

Goose Island Brewing Co. is the oldest still-operating brewery in Illinois. The label launched in Chicago in 1988. Since, it’s gone on to create a major following, producing some of the most acclaimed beers in the craft beer movement.

Keep your browser right here for all the latest beer news. We’ve got a pulse of the industry and love checking in on the latest and greatest releases. Check out our latest feature on how a Michelin-starred restaurant pairs beer and food.