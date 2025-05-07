 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bourbon County Stout available in mini-packs this year

By
Bourbon County Stout mini-pack bottles.
Goose Island

One of the most sought-after beers is now available in a new format. Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Original Stout can be acquired via a four-pack of ten-ounce bottles when it’s officially released later this year. Largely considered one of the best stout beers in the states, the latest installment of Bourbon County will drop on Black Friday.

The barrel-aged beer has gained a raucous following since it was first released back in 1992. Goose Island suggests that the new format is ideal for side-by-side tastings. As many of these beers drink like wines, both in terms of alcohol content and complexity, we can’t help but agree.

Bourbon County Stout mini bottle pour.
Goose Island
Recommended Videos

Fans can conduct their own tastings at home when the latest lineup is released in November. The stout, although in a new bottle, remains unchanged in terms of recipe. We’ll have to wait and see what other barrel-aged wonders join the original stout for the 2025 release.

Related

Goose Island’s Bourbon County line is behind the first bourbon barrel-aged beer ever officially released. The annual stout release is a bit like Christmas for craft beer enthusiasts, especially those who like a dark and layered beer. The rest of the beers will be offered in the traditional 16.9-ounce glasses.

Goose Island Brewing Co. is the oldest still-operating brewery in Illinois. The label launched in Chicago in 1988. Since, it’s gone on to create a major following, producing some of the most acclaimed beers in the craft beer movement.

Keep your browser right here for all the latest beer news. We’ve got a pulse of the industry and love checking in on the latest and greatest releases. Check out our latest feature on how a Michelin-starred restaurant pairs beer and food.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Summer in a bottle might be Elysian Brewing’s new blonde ale
Elysian Brewing Lemon Daydream.

The west coast brewery scene has been busy as of late, dropping seasonal beers in time for warm weather. The latest? A lemon-kissed blonde ale from Elysian Brewing in Seattle.

Say hello to Lemon Daydream, a 4.9% ABV offering that's something of a hybrid. A bit like a shandy, a bit like a lager, the fruit beer is citrusy and offers refreshing tangerine notes. It's made with Idaho 7 hops, beloved for their punchy characteristics.

Read more
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Woodinville is releasing a tequila barrel-finished bourbon
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Woodinville's newest expression
Woodinville

Washington State's Woodinville has the perfect whiskey if you love tequila and bourbon. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the award-winning distillery is launching Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon.
Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon

Releasing this weekend, Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon is a limited-edition experimental whiskey that you'll want to add to your Cinco de Mayo table. Like all of Woodinville's whiskeys, this limited-release offering takes a bit of a journey. First, the grains are grown at the Omlin family farm in Quincy, Washington. The grains are trucked over the Cascade Mountains to the distillery in Woodinville. The new-make whiskey distilled there is sent back over the mountains and added to new American oak barrels seasoned by the elements for 18-24 months.

Read more
Oaklore Distilling Co. announces the nationwide release of its flagship bourbon
Oaklore is launching its award-winning bourbon nationwide
Oaklore

Founded in 2017, Oaklore Distilling Co. began when neighbors Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins talked about whiskey after walking their kids to the neighborhood bus stop. The duo is on a mission to bring North Carolina into the national whiskey discussion. Its newest announcement will definitely help them achieve that goal. The brand announced that Oaklore’s award-winning Four Grain Bourbon would be available nationwide.
Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon

The brand’s flagship expression, Oaklore Four Grain Bourbon, has already won a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 Barleycorn Awards. Distilled at its sister distilleries in Kentucky and North Carolina, it’s made with corn, wheat, barley, and rye. It’s made with five-to-six-year-old barrels of wheated bourbon and rye bourbon, which are aged separately before being batched together. After aging, it’s re-barreled and matured for another eight to twelve months in palletized, non-temperature-controlled warehouses in the North Carolina Piedmont in #2, #3, and #4 char level barrels.

Read more