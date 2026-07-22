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Fontainebleau Las Vegas: Celebrate National Tequila Day with Casa Dragones favorites

Inside Casa Dragones' exclusive tequila experience at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By
Cantina Contramar
Fontainebleau Las Vegas

With National Tequila Day (July 24) around the corner, guests visiting Las Vegas have something especially exciting to look forward to. Taking place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ newest restaurant, Cantina Contramar, is an agave-forward cocktail program featuring Casa Dragones tequila. Co-founded by Bertha González Nieves, the first female Maestra Tequilera certified by the Academia Mexicana de Catadores de Tequila, Casa Dragones is a small-batch, ultra-premium tequila crafted in San Miguel de Allende from 100% Blue Weber agave, and a natural fit for Cantina Contramar’s authentic Mexican dining experience.

Cantina Contramar
Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Casa Dragones takes center stage throughout the cocktail menu and is featured in three standout expressions:

  • Dragones Rosa: Casa Dragones Blanco, bianco vermouth, tomato, guava, lime
  • Margarita: Casa Dragones Blanco, orange syrup, lime, salt
  • Paloma: Casa Dragones Blanco, Aperol, lime, grapefruit soda, salt
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Guests looking to sip neat can taste Casa Dragones across five expressions on the spirits list including Blanco, Reposado Mizunara Cask, Joven, Añejo Cristalino 200 Copas, and Añejo or opt for the Casa Dragones Agave Flight, a three-expression 1 oz tasting of the Reposado Mizunara Cask, Añejo Cristalino 200 Copas, and Añejo Barrel Blend. The collaboration between Chef Gabriela is a perfect expression of the restaurant’s core values, celebrating Mexican craftsmanship and creativity. Chef Gabriela was one of the first Mexican chefs to believe in Casa Dragones, creating a genuine partnership.

Inside the tasting at Cantina Contramar

Cantina Contramar
Fontainebleau Las Vegas

“Our mission has always been to craft a true sipping spirit and to prove to the world that tequila can be sipped and savored,” the brand team shares. “Through our commitment to Mexican craftsmanship, innovation, and quality, we are showcasing the best of Mexico to the world. At the heart of everything we do is a dedication to sustainability, ensuring that we protect our appellation of origin for the future.

“Each expression is crafted in small batches with meticulous attention to detail, enabling us to have laser focus on each expression and delivering extraordinary quality, one bottle at a time. The result is tequilas of remarkable smoothness with complex yet delicate notes that linger elegantly on the palate. At Casa Dragones, we believe in doing one thing, extraordinarily well and that focus lets us explore and innovate, which ihow each expression stays distinct in character.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a Features Writer at The Manual, where she specializes in food, beverage, and travel content. She focuses on weaving… Read Full Bio
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