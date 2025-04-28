New Margarita-inspired drinks from Topo Chico

Topo Chico has added to its lineup of adult beverages. The company had previously released a hard seltzer and refreshing Ranch Water to accompany its flagship sparkling mineral water. Now, there are Margarita-inspired flavored alcoholic beverages (FAB) in the mix.

Now, there’s both Topo Chico Hard Margarita and Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX. The former comes in at 6% ABV while the latter is ratcheted up to 8% ABV. The brand also has a new variety pack featuring four different flavors of the Margarita-inspired flavored alcoholic beverage (Prickly Pear Margarita, Tropical Pineapple Margarita, Signature Margarita, and Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita).

The new sampler comes in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans. The MAX offering, an imperial Margarita of sorts, comes in both a 16-ounce and 24-ounce can and is made with genuine citrus. Given that Topo Chico is overseen by Molson Coors, the distribution of the new offerings will be wide.

“Topo Chico Hard is known for delivering refreshment, whether it’s a hot day or with your favorite meal,” says Elizabeth Hitch, vice president of marketing at Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “We’re always looking for ways to give fans something new, and this sentiment rings true with our new full-flavored Margarita flavored alcoholic beverage offerings. Topo Chico Hard’s Margarita FAB Variety Pack and Margarita FAB MAX are our latest takes on a classic cocktail, and are made with real lime juice, full flavor, and the crisp taste from added minerals that the brand is known for.”

Topo Chico started in Mexico in 1895. The sparkling mineral water brand has a major following, especially in states near the border. Coca Cola purchased the brand in 2017.

Curious about other refreshing drinks as the milder weather sets in? Check out The Manual’s features on the best summer ales and how to make a professional quality Margarita. Here’s to vacation season.