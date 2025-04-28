 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

New Margarita-inspired drinks from Topo Chico

By

Topo Chico has added to its lineup of adult beverages. The company had previously released a hard seltzer and refreshing Ranch Water to accompany its flagship sparkling mineral water. Now, there are Margarita-inspired flavored alcoholic beverages (FAB) in the mix.

Now, there’s both Topo Chico Hard Margarita and Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX. The former comes in at 6% ABV while the latter is ratcheted up to 8% ABV. The brand also has a new variety pack featuring four different flavors of the Margarita-inspired flavored alcoholic beverage (Prickly Pear Margarita, Tropical Pineapple Margarita, Signature Margarita, and Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita).

Topo Chico Hard Margarita MAX.
Topo Chico
Recommended Videos

The new sampler comes in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans. The MAX offering, an imperial Margarita of sorts, comes in both a 16-ounce and 24-ounce can and is made with genuine citrus. Given that Topo Chico is overseen by Molson Coors, the distribution of the new offerings will be wide.

Related

“Topo Chico Hard is known for delivering refreshment, whether it’s a hot day or with your favorite meal,” says Elizabeth Hitch, vice president of marketing at Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “We’re always looking for ways to give fans something new, and this sentiment rings true with our new full-flavored Margarita flavored alcoholic beverage offerings. Topo Chico Hard’s Margarita FAB Variety Pack and Margarita FAB MAX are our latest takes on a classic cocktail, and are made with real lime juice, full flavor, and the crisp taste from added minerals that the brand is known for.”

Topo Chico started in Mexico in 1895. The sparkling mineral water brand has a major following, especially in states near the border. Coca Cola purchased the brand in 2017.

Curious about other refreshing drinks as the milder weather sets in? Check out The Manual’s features on the best summer ales and how to make a professional quality Margarita. Here’s to vacation season.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
How to make a frozen cappuccino: The perfect refreshing coffee drink
How to find (and make) this frothy, frozen coffee
frozen cappuccino

A frozen cappuccino is not a drink you'll come across often. If you do find it on a menu, order it. Last week, I first saw this drink on a restaurant menu in Florida, which featured a spiked frozen cappuccino made with rich chocolate and a splash of spiced rum. I immediately knew I needed to learn more about this interesting take on an iced cappuccino. A frozen cappuccino is the perfect refreshing coffee drink to sip on a hot day or as a fun alternative to a frozen espresso martini. Here are three different ways to make a frozen cappuccino at home.
Easy frozen cappuccino recipe

Unlike the popular Starbucks Frappuccino, a frozen cappuccino in its most basic form is a frozen twist on a regular iced cappuccino. Using a blender to crush the ice creates a smooth, frozen, and slushy texture for this drink, almost like a "coffee smoothie". What makes a cappuccino unique is its stronger espresso flavor, made with a balanced ingredient ratio of 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 espresso, and 1/3 milk foam.

Read more
Our 5 favorite vodka drinks, ranked
Add these vodka drinks to your home bar menu
Vodka martini

One of the best spirits for mixing into classic cocktails is vodka, with some of our favorite vodka drinks including the beloved vodka martini or the ever-popular screwdriver. When you flick through any book of cocktail recipes, you'll find a ton of options for mixing with this versatile and widely available spirit.

For those new to vodka, it's a clear spirit made of ethanol and water. The ethanol comes from the fermentation of potatoes, wheat, rye, corn, or other ingredients. After fermentation, the liquid is distilled (usually multiple times to remove impurities) before being filtered through charcoal or other ingredients (volcanic rock, in the case of Reyka). And we're here to tell you what the best vodka drinks are. Keep reading.
Our 5 favorite vodka cocktails

Read more
Is your wine laced with forever chemicals? What a new study says
This stuff doesn't go away, either
Group toasting with wine glasses

Recent tests conducted by Pesticide Action Network Europe have shown a shocking rise in the detectable levels of TFA, or triflouroacetic acid, in wines sampled from ten EU countries. TFA is a persistent breakdown product of chemicals used in refrigeration and agriculture, and is thought to pose a threat to human reproduction and liver toxicity.

The numbers are alarming. "We see an exponential rise in TFA levels in wine since 2010," the organization wrote in their report. "TFA was not detected in wines from before 1988, while wines from 2021–2024 show average levels of 122 μg/L, with some peaks of over 300 μg/L." Additionally, wines with higher TFA levels also demonstrated increased amounts of synthetic pesticide residues. This was expected, because TFAs have long been associated with long-lasting per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used in pesticides. According to the EPA, PFAS substances are also found in fluorinated containers, a treatment intended to make these packages less permeable.

Read more