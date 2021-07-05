11 Best Sparkling Water Cocktails To Rival Hard Seltzers

Sparkling water cocktails were quenching thirsts long before hard seltzers.
While they lacked the convenience of cans, the sparkling water helped dilute the booze and provide a carbonated boost. Sparkling water cocktails also allow for the flavors of the spirits to shine.
Or they can help mask an overwhelming burn.
Sure, there are plenty of great hard seltzers out on the market now, but some of the most quintessential cocktails include sparkling water as a key ingredient.
Best Vodka + Sparkling Water Cocktails
Vodka Soda
Probably the easiest and most well-known cocktail made with fizzy water. There’s no real recipe, it’s up to personal preferences. Like a lot of vodkas? Pour heavy. Like a pucker? Add an extra twist of lime.
- Ice
- 2 ounces of vodka
- Top with soda water
- Squeeze of citrus
Method: Fill up a glass with ice, add your favorite vodka, top with sparkling water and squeeze in citrus juice of choice. Classic.
Watermelon Spritz
On a hot summer day, there’s nothing like a slice of cold watermelon. But what if your pureed that melon, added some vodka and sparkling water? A refreshing cocktail with natural sweetness.
- 2 ounces vodka
- Chunks of watermelon
- Soda water
Method: Another unscientific recipe, puree some ice-cold watermelon, add it to a glass with vodka, and top with sparkling water. Ratios up to the drinker.
Best Whiskey + Sparkling Water Cocktail
High Ball
Another classic cocktail that’s nearly as simple as cracking a can of seltzer.
- 2 ounces of whiskey
- 4 ounces of sparkling water
- Squeeze of lemon
Method: Add whiskey to a tall glass with ice, top with sparkling water, and a twist of lemon. Stir.
Best Gin + Sparkling Water Cocktails
Gin Rickey
A Gin Rickey is one of those cocktails that sounds much fancier than it is. Simplicity, however, often just means tasty.
- 2 ounces of gin
- .5 ounce of lime
- Top with sparkling water
- Garnish with a few wheels of lime
Method: Add gin to a tall glass full of ice and lined with lime wheels. Top with sparkling water and squeeze of lime.
Tom Collins
Tom Collins is like a Gin Rickey, but change the citrus and sweeten it up a bit.
- 2 ounces of gin
- .5 ounces of lemon juice
- .5 ounce simple syrup
- Sparkling water
Method: Add gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice to a tall glass of ice. Stir. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a lemon wheel and maraschino cherry, if desired.
Best Rum + Sparkling Water Cocktail
Mojito
Few cocktails say a day at the beach like a mojito. The chilled mixture of rum, sugar, lime, and mint almost requires an “ahh,” after each sip.
- 2 ounces white rum
- .5 ounce simple syrup or 1 sugar cube
- .5 ounce lime juice
- Several mint leaves
Method: Add mint leaves, lime juice, and simple syrup — or sugar cube — to glass; muddle. Add rum and crushed ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a lime wedge.
Best Tequila + Sparkling Water Cocktails
Ranch Water
It’s probably the cocktail of 2021 if you’re in the know. It sounds kind of weird, whether you think it’s water with ranch dressing or water from a cattle ranch. But really, the simple tequila cocktail is a delicious and refreshing way to imbibe on a warm afternoon.
- 2 parts tequila
- 1 part lime juice
- Sparkling Water (Topo Chico preferred)
Method: Grab vessel of choice, add ice, tequila, and lime juice. Top with sparkling water.
Paloma
It’s like less boozy, more fruit-forward ranch water. While it’s supposed to be grapefruit, any citrus fruit will do, really. And while grapefruit juice and sparkling water is the best way, a grapefruit soda would work.
- 2 ounces tequila
- 1 ounce grapefruit juice
- Sparkling water
- squeeze of lime
Method: Add tequila and grapefruit juice to glass with ice, stir. Add ice, top with sparkling water, and squeeze of lime. Garnish with a lime wedge or grapefruit slice, if desired.
Best White Wine + Sparkling Water Cocktail
White Wine Spritzer
Wine is great on its own, but sometimes like any spirit, it sometimes could be enhanced by a little extra.
- 3 parts white wine
- 1 part sparkling water
- Citrus garnish of choice
Method: Add a splash of cold sparkling water to chilled white wine. Garnish with a citrus slice of choice.
Other Sparkling Water Cocktails We Love
Americano
It’s not the coffee version, but in a similar fashion, the sparkling water helps cut the intensity of the star of the show.
- 1 part Campari
- 1 part sweet vermouth
- Sparkling water
- Orange twist
Method: Add Campari and vermouth to a tall glass filled with ice. Stir. Add sparkling water to the top. Garnish with an orange twist or slice, if desired.
Aperol Spritz
Nothing says a fantastic spring or summer meal on a patio is on the way like an Aperol Spritz. It has the perfect palate-cleansing ability to prep taste buds for whatever tasty plates are on the way.
- 3 ounces sparkling white wine, preferably prosecco for the Italian effect
- 2 ounces Aperol
- 1 ounce sparkling water
- Orange slice
Method: Add wine, Aperol, and sparkling water to a glass of ice. Stir. Add an orange slice for a delightful snack.
