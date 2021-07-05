11 Best Sparkling Water Cocktails To Rival Hard Seltzers

Sparkling water cocktails were quenching thirsts long before hard seltzers.

While they lacked the convenience of cans, the sparkling water helped dilute the booze and provide a carbonated boost. Sparkling water cocktails also allow for the flavors of the spirits to shine.

Or they can help mask an overwhelming burn.

Sure, there are plenty of great hard seltzers out on the market now, but some of the most quintessential cocktails include sparkling water as a key ingredient.

Best Vodka + Sparkling Water Cocktails

Vodka Soda

Probably the easiest and most well-known cocktail made with fizzy water. There’s no real recipe, it’s up to personal preferences. Like a lot of vodkas? Pour heavy. Like a pucker? Add an extra twist of lime.

Ice

2 ounces of vodka

Top with soda water

Squeeze of citrus

Method: Fill up a glass with ice, add your favorite vodka, top with sparkling water and squeeze in citrus juice of choice. Classic.

Watermelon Spritz

On a hot summer day, there’s nothing like a slice of cold watermelon. But what if your pureed that melon, added some vodka and sparkling water? A refreshing cocktail with natural sweetness.

2 ounces vodka

Chunks of watermelon

Soda water

Method: Another unscientific recipe, puree some ice-cold watermelon, add it to a glass with vodka, and top with sparkling water. Ratios up to the drinker.

Best Whiskey + Sparkling Water Cocktail

High Ball

Another classic cocktail that’s nearly as simple as cracking a can of seltzer.

2 ounces of whiskey

4 ounces of sparkling water

Squeeze of lemon

Method: Add whiskey to a tall glass with ice, top with sparkling water, and a twist of lemon. Stir.

Read more: Classic Whiskey Cocktail Recipes

Best Gin + Sparkling Water Cocktails

Gin Rickey

A Gin Rickey is one of those cocktails that sounds much fancier than it is. Simplicity, however, often just means tasty.

2 ounces of gin

.5 ounce of lime

Top with sparkling water

Garnish with a few wheels of lime

Method: Add gin to a tall glass full of ice and lined with lime wheels. Top with sparkling water and squeeze of lime.

Tom Collins

Tom Collins is like a Gin Rickey, but change the citrus and sweeten it up a bit.

2 ounces of gin

.5 ounces of lemon juice

.5 ounce simple syrup

Sparkling water

Method: Add gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice to a tall glass of ice. Stir. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a lemon wheel and maraschino cherry, if desired.

Read more: Classic Gin Cocktail Recipes

Best Rum + Sparkling Water Cocktail

Mojito

Few cocktails say a day at the beach like a mojito. The chilled mixture of rum, sugar, lime, and mint almost requires an “ahh,” after each sip.

2 ounces white rum

.5 ounce simple syrup or 1 sugar cube

.5 ounce lime juice

Several mint leaves

Method: Add mint leaves, lime juice, and simple syrup — or sugar cube — to glass; muddle. Add rum and crushed ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a lime wedge.

Read more: Essential Rum Cocktails

Best Tequila + Sparkling Water Cocktails

Ranch Water

It’s probably the cocktail of 2021 if you’re in the know. It sounds kind of weird, whether you think it’s water with ranch dressing or water from a cattle ranch. But really, the simple tequila cocktail is a delicious and refreshing way to imbibe on a warm afternoon.

2 parts tequila

1 part lime juice

Sparkling Water (Topo Chico preferred)

Method: Grab vessel of choice, add ice, tequila, and lime juice. Top with sparkling water.

Paloma

It’s like less boozy, more fruit-forward ranch water. While it’s supposed to be grapefruit, any citrus fruit will do, really. And while grapefruit juice and sparkling water is the best way, a grapefruit soda would work.

2 ounces tequila

1 ounce grapefruit juice

Sparkling water

squeeze of lime

Method: Add tequila and grapefruit juice to glass with ice, stir. Add ice, top with sparkling water, and squeeze of lime. Garnish with a lime wedge or grapefruit slice, if desired.

Read more: Classic Tequila Cocktails

Best White Wine + Sparkling Water Cocktail

White Wine Spritzer

Wine is great on its own, but sometimes like any spirit, it sometimes could be enhanced by a little extra.

3 parts white wine

1 part sparkling water

Citrus garnish of choice

Method: Add a splash of cold sparkling water to chilled white wine. Garnish with a citrus slice of choice.

Other Sparkling Water Cocktails We Love

Americano

It’s not the coffee version, but in a similar fashion, the sparkling water helps cut the intensity of the star of the show.

1 part Campari

1 part sweet vermouth

Sparkling water

Orange twist

Method: Add Campari and vermouth to a tall glass filled with ice. Stir. Add sparkling water to the top. Garnish with an orange twist or slice, if desired.

Aperol Spritz

Nothing says a fantastic spring or summer meal on a patio is on the way like an Aperol Spritz. It has the perfect palate-cleansing ability to prep taste buds for whatever tasty plates are on the way.

3 ounces sparkling white wine, preferably prosecco for the Italian effect

2 ounces Aperol

1 ounce sparkling water

Orange slice

Method: Add wine, Aperol, and sparkling water to a glass of ice. Stir. Add an orange slice for a delightful snack.

Read more: Spritz Cocktail Recipes

Editors' Recommendations