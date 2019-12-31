December 31 — New Year’s Eve — is by far, one of our favorite (drinking) holidays. Not only is it a time for us to give a giant middle finger to any of the bad stuff that happened in the previous year (and there is sure to be plenty of that to go around), but — more importantly — it’s a time that we get to down copious amounts of one of our favorite beverages: sparkling wine. (Well, one of our favorites other than bourbon, of course. And rum. And tequila. And. And. And …)

When it comes to sparkling wine, it really doesn’t matter to us if it’s Champagne, Prosecco, Cava, or any other type of sparkling wine. We just freakin’ love bubbly. The crispness, the bubbles, the fact that you can down a bottle and feel amazing — what’s not to love?

Below, we’ve gathered some of our fave bottles of bubbly that are both delicious and affordable (though if someone wants to buy us this bottle of $16,000 Champagne, we wouldn’t hate it). Whether you’re looking for the best cheap Champagne or you’re looking to branch out into other types of sparkling wine, we’ve got you and your New Year’s Eve covered.

Oh, and if you want a cool way to open your bubbly, check out this guide to sabrage, the art of opening bottles with a freakin’ saber.

Maison de Joie

Available exclusively at Aldi, this sparkling wine is made in the Méthode Champenoise and over-delivers on quality, considering the price. A medium-light bodied wine, you’ll get notes of white fruits such as pear as well as some stone fruit notes that are brought to you on delicate ribbons of bubbles. ($12)

Vilarnau Cava Brut Reserva

Made from three grapes — Macabeo (50 percent), Parellada (35 percent), and Xarel·lo (15 percent) — this Brut Reserva spends over 15 months in the bottle before it is sent to market. Fruit-forward, you’ll find orchard fruits mixing with citrus behind a definitive grape blanket. ($12)

Domaine Ste. Michelle Extra Dry

On the slightly sweet side of sparkling wines, this Extra Dry from Domaine Ste. Michelle in Washington State is a great bottle of bubbly if you’re looking for sparkling made in the U.S. that isn’t made in California. You’ll find multiple citrus flavors abounding, including, orange, lemon, and some lime. ($13)

Martini Prosecco

In this light-bodied Prosecco from Italy’s Veneto region, apple and peach dominate the nose and palate. Citrusy acidity leads into a balanced finish. Martini is a great buy if you’re looking to stock up on multiple bottles. ($13)

Korbel Natural

Made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes grown in the Russian River Valley, this California sparkling wine maintains Korbel’s fruit-forward “house” style. You’ll find apple, orange, lime, and even fresh raspberry on the palate, making for a party in your mouth as lively as the one you’re at. ($16)

Vini Santa Margherita Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore

Made from Glera grapes, this aromatic Prosecco gives off white fruits and sweet floral notes at first, leading into tropical pineapple and fresh apple flavors on the palate. A mellow wine like this is great on its own or paired with foods such as buttered garlic clams or a salted caramel torte. ($20)

Sterling Blanc de Blanc

Made from 100-percent Napa Valley Chardonnay (all of the fruit also comes from the same Yountville vineyard), this sparkling wine is a refreshing glass of green apple, lemon, and pear. The creamy texture creates a pleasant drinking experience from the first sip to the last. ($35)

Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve

This Brut Reserve is France’s top-selling Champagne and it sure is a beaut. Well-balanced and smooth, each bottle is aged at least three years before making it to market. Ripe fruits and just a hint of exotic spices present themselves on the nose before a clean, elegant, and complex body and finish. ($36)

Brooks Sparkling Riesling

Produced in the Willamette Valley in Oregon, this sparkling Riesling is a great option if you’re looking for something a little different, but still delicious. Meyer lemon and thyme on the nose lead into a grapefruit, lemon, and cream palate. The wine is bright, lively, and the perfect complement to a New Year’s Eve kiss. ($40)

Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Cuvée Brut

The Heidsieck Maison has been making wine since the late 1700s. The quality showed then and continues to show now. In recent memory, the Maison has won Sparkling Winemaker of the Year eight times. This brut Champagne is made in the traditional method from mostly Pinot Noir grapes sourced from over 100 Crus in the Champagne region and Pinot Meuniers from the Grande et Petite Montagne de Reims region. ($45)

Article originally published December 30, 2016.

