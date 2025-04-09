 Skip to main content
Up your home mixology game with Garrison Brothers’ new cocktail kits

Garrison Brothers is launching a series of home cocktail kits

By
Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

The cocktail renaissance in America in the early aughts has led to a renewed interest not only in the craft of cocktailing, but home mixology. If you have a few bottles of whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, or tequila at home, there’s a chance you also have some ingredients to whip up a cocktail or two when your friends stop by. But wouldn’t you rather have a fully curated home cocktail kit from a popular distillery?

Lucky for you, the distillers at Garrison Brothers are here to help up your home cocktail game. Founded in 2006, the Hye, Texas-based distillery is the first and oldest legal bourbon distillery in the Lone Star State. Recently, it announced the launch of a series of home cocktail kits.

Garrison Brothers Signature Shaken or Stirred Cocktail Kits

Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

Available exclusively on the brand’s online store, Garrison Brothers is launching four curated Signature Shaken or Stirred Cocktail Kits. Each kit features either the distillery’s popular Small Batch Bourbon or unique, flavorful HoneyDew. Besides that, the kits include all the ingredients (except fresh fruit or fruit juice) that you’ll need to make a handful of classic, flavorful cocktails at home.

The first kit is the STIRRED – Signature Old Fashioned Kit. This “Texas twist” on the Old Fashioned, this kit includes a recipe card Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, Demerara syrup, and aromatic bitters.

The second kit is SHAKEN – Signature Whiskey Sour Kit. This take on the classic Whiskey Sour features a recipe card, Garrison Brothers HoneyDew Bourbon, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters.

The next kit is STIRRED – Das Boots Kit. This kit features a recipe card, Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, Jägermeister, and sweet vermouth.

The next kit is SHAKEN – Southern Socialite Kit. This kit features a recipe card, Garrison Brothers HoneDew Bourbon, Aperol, Prosecco, and strawberry syrup.

Where can I buy them?

Redemption Whiskey

The four cocktail kits are available for purchase exclusively on the Garrison Brothers webstore. STIRRED – Signature Old Fashioned Kit retails for $112.99, SHAKEN – Signature Whiskey Sour Kit for $99.99, STIRRED – Das Boots Kit for $149.99, and SHAKEN – Southern Socialite Kit for 119.99

