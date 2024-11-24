Tattersall is launching two new bottled-in-bond whiskeys

Wisconsin-based distillery Tattersall Distilling is well-known for its high-quality whiskeys, frequently made with locally sourced ingredients. Recently, the popular distillery announced the launch of two new limited-edition bottled-in-bond whiskeys: a rye whiskey and a wheated bourbon.

These are Tattersall Distilling’s fourth and fifth bottled-in-bond whiskeys released to date. Previously, the brand released a five-year-old rye whiskey in 2023 and a high-rye bourbon and wheated bourbon whiskey in 2020.

“These bottles truly showcase our commitment to quality and craftsmanship,” Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling, said in a press release.

“These are our longest-aged spirits released to date, and we’re excited to share them with the community just in time for the holidays.”

Seven-Year Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey

This 100-proof rye whiskey was made with a mash bill of rye and malted rye. Each ingredient was sourced less than an hour away from the distillery. It was matured for seven years in charred American white oak barrels.

Six-Year Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon

This 100-proof wheated bourbon was made with a mash bill of corn, red wheat, and malted barley. It was matured in charred American white oak barrels for more than six years.

Where can I buy them?

These two whiskeys are extremely limited-edition, with the distillery only releasing 100 cases total. They are currently available for pre-order from Solo Vino Bottle Shop for nationwide drinkers they will also be available for purchase at Tattersall’s website and at select retailers in Minnesota and Wisconsin for the suggested retail price of $59.99.

