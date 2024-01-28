New experimental batch whiskey has herbal influence

Chattanooga Whiskey has only been around since 2011. But since then, the Tennessee-based distillery has been experimenting with unique flavors and ideas. While it’s well-known for its Chattanooga Whiskey 91, Cask 111, and 99 Rye, the brand is also constantly releasing innovative, interesting, flavorful whiskeys. This includes the newest release from its award-winning Experimental Single Batch Series: Batch 036: Herbal Infused.

If you don’t understand why this whiskey brand would make an herbal-infused whiskey, let’s take a step back to the infused liqueurs of Europe. Specifically, the traditional kräuterlikörs of Germany. For those unaware, a kräuterlikör is a bitter liqueur that gets its flavor from various herbs and spices.

A whiskey-based herbal liqueur?

Batch 036: Herbal Infused begins with a German malt-filled mash bill. This is the same mash bill containing pale wheat malt, chocolate malt, and other German specialty malts as the brand’s Tennessee High Malt Whiskey. It gets its unique flavor from being infused with herbs and botanicals, including ginseng, bilberry, star anise, and sarsaparilla. It matures in single-use bourbon barrels for a full year. To complete the flavor profile, dark candi syrup is blended into the whiskey liqueur.

“Since it began in 2017, our Experimental Series has been something of a playground for our distilling team – allowing them to explore traditional and lesser-known spirit styles from around the world. Batch 036: Herbal Infused explores a very underappreciated German style of liqueur and reimagines it through our Tennessee High Malt lens. The result beautifully balances both tradition and experimentation, taking a world-class style to another level,” says Chief Product Officer Grant McCracken in a press release.

This 81-proof whiskey liqueur isn’t anything most drinkers would expect. It’s not your classic malty, sweet, sipping whiskey by any means, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Treat this liqueur like you would any digestif and enjoy it after a heavy meal. Add it to your liquor cabinet like you would a bottle of amaro. Let the flavors of ripe berries, mint leaves, chocolate, root beer, licorice, and ginseng aid in your digestion. The folks at Chattanooga suggest enjoying it with a crisp, classic German beer.

Where can you buy it?

Like all limited-edition releases from Chattanooga, you can’t simply walk into your local liquor store and grab a bottle of this unique expression. Batch 036: Herbal Infused is available at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery in Chattanooga, Tennessee for the price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle. Luckily, you don’t have to drive all the way to the Volunteer State to get your hands on a bottle. It’s also available at Seelbach.com for shipping to select states. It’s probably a good idea to check out if your state is on the list before hopping into your car and driving to Tennessee.

