New limited edition New York bourbon celebrates art icon Jean-Michel Basquiat

New York has always been a hotbed for the art scene, and one of its most distinctive artists is Brooklyn’s Jean-Michel Basquiat. Now another New York brand, Great Jones Distilling Co., is celebrating Basquiat’s legacy with the release of a limited edition bourbon.

The Great Jones x Jean-Michel Basquiat: Empire Edition is a bottling of the brand’s flagship four year old straight bourbon with an illustration of Basquiat’s 1982 work “Mecca.” Illustrating the Manhattan skyline, this piece is an instantly recognizable symbol of New York and of Basquiat’s artistic work there.

Recommended Videos

Great Jones is based near to Basquiat’s art studio in Noho, and was the first legal whiskey distillery to open in Manhattan since prohibition. The new edition is a nod to local culture and to New York itself, filled with bourbon aged in New American Oak barrels that has been cut with Catskill Mountain water.

“In continuing our partnership with Jean-Michel Basquiat, we are proud to align Great Jones Whiskey with a New York icon whose art represents the vibrant culture of downtown New York,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “With this special edition bottle release we are paying homage to Basquiat’s legacy on Great Jones Street, while also setting a new standard for craft distilling in Manhattan using entirely New York ingredients, to make our award-winning whiskeys.”

The bourbon has an abv of 43%, and the special edition is available now from the brand’s website or at retailers in the tri-state area. It sells for $40 per 750 ml bottle.