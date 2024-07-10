Via Carota Craft Cocktails has five new fizzy cocktails ready to drink

If you’re after a cocktail but you don’t fancy mixing it yourself — whether it’s because you don’t have the ingredients or the time, or because you’re out and about away from your home bar — then your options have never been better thanks to the burgeoning market of ready to drink options. You can now buy higher quality cocktails than ever before in bottles, cans, and pouches, perfect for taking with you to a picnic or just stocking your fridge if you don’t want to mix your own.

Among the brands producing ready to drink options is Via Carota Craft Cocktails, an offshot of the hugely popular New York restaurant Via Carota. And the brand is expanding its offerings to include sparkling cocktails, with five new options now available.

Recommended Videos

The range includes both the trendy negroni sbagliato, a variation on the classic negroni with added sparkling wine which had a real moment last summer, and a white negroni sbagliato which uses white aperitivo instead of red for a light, fruity version of the cocktail which maintains some of the bitterness of the original. There’s also an ever-popular Spritz with Italian-style amaro; a sweet and sour paloma with grapefruit and tequila; and a zingy and crisp French 75 with flavors of gin, lemon, and sparkling wine.

“We couldn’t be happier to share these sparkling expressions with consumers, just in time for summer,” said Chief Executive Officer of Via Carota Craft Cocktails, Bart Silvestro. “Via Carota Craft Cocktails was designed to elevate the at-home cocktail experience, and after the tremendous growth seen with the core range over the last year, this carefully crafted lineup pays homage to classic sparkling cocktails, with the bar-quality liquid that has become synonymous with our unique chef-to-shelf brand.”