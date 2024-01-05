 Skip to main content
You can now get Buffalo Trace and Chris Stapleton’s new whiskey, and it’s perfect for winter

Will you be a lucky one to get this limited-quantity expression?

Christopher Osburn
By
Traveller Whiskey with a glass of it next to the bottle
Buffalo Trace

If you’re a fan of whiskey, you know all about the name Buffalo Trace. The iconic Kentucky distillery makes some of the most well-known whiskeys (specifically bourbon whiskey) on the market. We’re talking about names like Weller, Pappy Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, E.H. Taylor, and others.

If you’re a fan of blues, rock, country, and soulful music, you’re well aware of Chris Stapleton. The singer is clearly a fan of whiskey, with multiple songs about whiskey (including his hit Tennessee Whiskey), and has even partnered with Buffalo Trace in the past to collaborate on a special E.H. Taylor expression. It was only a matter of time before he got a whiskey of his own.

Traveller Whiskey
Buffalo Trace

A brand new whiskey for music fans

Last fall, Buffalo Trace revealed it would be partnering with the music icon to create a new whiskey called Traveller Whiskey. While it kept the collaboration fairly mysterious, the drinking public was made aware that it would be a 90-proof blended whiskey created by Stapleton and Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley. Well, this Buffalo Trace whiskey has finally arrived, and now we know a little more about this soon-to-be highly coveted expression.

The creation of Traveller Whiskey was no simple task. The duo sampled more than 50 hand-selected blends before finally selecting “Blend No. 40” to be the expression that would be bottled. One sip and you’ll be sure to understand what tireless work went into crafting this unique, complex whiskey.

Whiskey on a rock outside near a fire
Thomas Park / Unsplash

What does it taste like?

While we haven’t had a chance to try this whiskey yet, according to the folks at Buffalo Trace Distillery, it begins with a nose of dried fruit, shortbread cookie, caramel, toasted vanilla beans, and oaky wood. The palate is sweet, mellow, and very sippable with candied nuts, oaky, vanilla, and gentle spices. The finish is warm, lingering, and referred to as “robust.”

Whiskey with sugar cubes
Anastasia Zhenina / Unsplash

Where can you buy it?

While its initial reveal left drinkers wondering when in 2024 this whiskey would be available, Buffalo Trace didn’t make them wait in anticipation for long. While presale of the whiskey began earlier this week, the whiskey was officially available nationwide as of January 4.

If you can find it in the wild, you might be lucky enough to snag a bottle for the suggested retail price of $39.99. But if you’re a fan of whiskey (and bourbon in general), you know that a popular, limited-quantity expression (especially those from Buffalo Trace) tends to get a little (or a lot) bit of a markup in the secondary market. We know all about those bottles of Weller and Eagle Rare that end up being sold for hundreds of dollars even though they’re MSRP is around $50. We suggest that if you do get a bottle. Pour a glass, crank up Chris Stapleton, put your feet up, and savor this special expression.

