 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is adding four new whiskeys to its “Private Reserve” series

Bushmills is adding four new expressions ro its "Private Reserve" series

By
Bushmills
Bushmills

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, it seems like every Irish whiskey brand is launching new expressions. One of the most well-known and timeless brands, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, definitely got the memo. But it isn’t just releasing one whiskey or even two. It’s launching four new whiskeys.

Bushmills Private Reserve Limited Release series

Bushmills
Bushmills

The four new whiskeys are part of the Bushmills’ popular Private Reserve Limited Release vintage single malt whiskey series. The latest Private Reserve limited releases consist of four vintage single malt whiskeys. Each release was matured in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and sherry casks. What separates the four expressions is the finish in a third barrel.

Recommended Videos

The first is a 10-year-old whiskey finished in Amarone casks, the second is a 10-year-old whiskey finished in Moscatel casks, the third is a 12-year-old whiskey finished in Bordeaux casks, and the last is a 12-year-old whiskey finished in tequila casks.

Related

Each whiskey was made with 100% unpeated barley and pure water from the River Bush. They were all non-chill filtered and bottled at a higher proof than the core Bushmills range.

Where can I buy them?

Scotch
Dylan de Jonge/Unsplash

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that these four Irish whiskeys are available only in limited quantities. The second set of Bushmills Private Reserve Limited Releases will be available only on Caskers.com, Flaviar.com, select retailers nationwide, bars, and restaurants. The 10-year-old expressions can be purchased for the suggested retail price of $59.99, and the 12-year-old expressions are available for the suggested retail price of $74.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Green River is launching a new single barrel Kentucky straight wheated bourbon
Green River's new single barrel wheated bourbon is bottled at high proof
Green River Distilling

Heritage distillery Green River Distilling Co. is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys, including Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Kentucky Wheat Bourbon, Kentucky Straight Rye, and Kentucky Full-Proof Bourbon. Now, it’s adding to its series of barrel-strength expressions by launching Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon.
Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon

While its original wheated bourbon is only 90-proof, this new bourbon ranges between 110-130-proof, depending on the batch. This high-proof bourbon begins with a mash bill of 70% locally sourced corn, 21% wheat, and 9% malted barley. Matured for at least five years, it’s known for its complex, soft palate featuring flavors like apricot, tangerine, oak, cinnamon, and vanilla crème.

Read more
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Irish spirits brand Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US
Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US just in time for March
The Muff Liquor Company

Founded in 2018, The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning, premium Irish spirits brand located in the village of Muff in the County of Donegal in Ireland. Muff makes a potato-based Irish vodka, gin, and a blended peated Irish whiskey. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day next month, all three expressions are now available in the U.S.
The Muff Liquor Company

The vodka and gin are potato-based and distilled six times. The five-part blend peated Irish whiskey is triple distilled. The Muff Irish Vodka is an 80-proof spirit known for its clean, crisp flavor profile, which makes it the perfect choice for mixing and sipping.

Read more
Skrewball Whiskey is launching a 1.75-Liter bottle perfect for game day
Skrewball Whiskey's new bottle is the perfect size for game day
Skrewball Whiskey

Just in time for the 'Big Game,' Skrewball Whiskey is launching its largest bottle yet. You won't run out of their popular peanut butter whiskey in the middle of a game. That's because the new bottle is a stout, mixable, shareable 1.75-liter bottle.
Skrewball Whiskey 1.75-liter Bottle

While most bottles are 750ml, this 1.75-liter size is the perfect addition to your game day table or at next year's tailgating. It's the ideal size to guarantee you'll still be able to make cocktails well past Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. Perfect for hosting friends and family, it's also an excellent choice for big-batch cocktails. Who needs multiple bottles when you have this big boy?

Read more