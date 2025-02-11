Bushmills Irish Whiskey is adding four new whiskeys to its “Private Reserve” series

Table of Contents Table of Contents Bushmills Private Reserve Limited Release series Where can I buy them?

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, it seems like every Irish whiskey brand is launching new expressions. One of the most well-known and timeless brands, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, definitely got the memo. But it isn’t just releasing one whiskey or even two. It’s launching four new whiskeys.

Bushmills Private Reserve Limited Release series

The four new whiskeys are part of the Bushmills’ popular Private Reserve Limited Release vintage single malt whiskey series. The latest Private Reserve limited releases consist of four vintage single malt whiskeys. Each release was matured in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and sherry casks. What separates the four expressions is the finish in a third barrel.

Recommended Videos

The first is a 10-year-old whiskey finished in Amarone casks, the second is a 10-year-old whiskey finished in Moscatel casks, the third is a 12-year-old whiskey finished in Bordeaux casks, and the last is a 12-year-old whiskey finished in tequila casks.

Each whiskey was made with 100% unpeated barley and pure water from the River Bush. They were all non-chill filtered and bottled at a higher proof than the core Bushmills range.

Where can I buy them?

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that these four Irish whiskeys are available only in limited quantities. The second set of Bushmills Private Reserve Limited Releases will be available only on Caskers.com, Flaviar.com, select retailers nationwide, bars, and restaurants. The 10-year-old expressions can be purchased for the suggested retail price of $59.99, and the 12-year-old expressions are available for the suggested retail price of $74.99.

Buy Now