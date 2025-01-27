 Skip to main content
New Riff Distilling is releasing its popular Balboa Rye Whiskey

Get ready, whiskey fans. New Riff is releasing one of its most popular rye whiskeys. First released in 2019, the popular distillery is re-launching its highly sought-after, award-winning Balboa Rye Whiskey.

Not to be confused with a fictional Philadelphia-based boxer, New Riff Balboa Rye gets its name because of the type of rye used to make it. Balboa Rye is an heirloom grain that has its roots in the 1940s. It was often used to make whiskey during those days but fell out of favor decades ago. New Riff has been the only distillery using the grain for decades.

“Balboa Rye holds a special place in our hearts and in the story of New Riff, as it’s the first whiskey ‘riff’ that we created with an heirloom grain,” co-founder and vice president Jay Erisman said in a press release.

The whiskey begins with a mash bill of 95% Balboa rye and 5% malted rye. Bottled at 100-proof, it’s known for its complex, multi-layered flavor profile featuring notes of rye bread, cloves, red fruit, cracked black pepper, white pepper, and gentle spices.

“When we first encountered Balboa rye from our trusted corn farmer, we knew it had the potential to create something truly extraordinary. Now having expanded Balboa production, we’re excited in 2025 to bring it back for the first time in over a year,” Erisman said.

Where can I buy it?

This limited-release whiskey will be available beginning on Friday, January 31st, at select retailers, at the distillery, and on the distillery’s website for the suggested price of $54.99.

