Just in time for the holidays, New Riff is relaunching Winter Whiskey

New Riff is rereleasing its popular Winter Whiskey

By
As if you needed another reason to crack open a bottle of whiskey this holiday season, New Riff is set to relaunch its popular and very aptly named Winter Whiskey. First debuting in 2020, this seasonal favorite is made with malted oats and chocolate malt.

New Riff Winter Whiskey

To say that this holiday favorite is unique is an understatement. It begins with a mash bill of 65% corn, 20% malted oats, 7% pale ale malt, 5% steel-cut raw oats, and 3% chocolate malt. It’s matured for at least four years, non-chill filtered, and bottled in bond.

The result is a complex, memorable whiskey known for its mix of charred oak, cocoa powder, spicy, sweet oats, peppery rye, and wintry spices. The finish is dry and lingering, leaving you craving more.

“Winter Whiskey offers a classic bourbon foundation of clean, sweet corn, enhanced with layers of malty, nutty and dark chocolate flavors,” New Riff Master Distiller Brian Sprance, said in a press release “Inspired by years of brewing expertise, Winter Whiskey reimagines the essence of a classic oatmeal stout, creating a non-traditional, one-of-a-kind bourbon.”

He added, “Winter Whiskey captures the comforting, familiar flavors of the season while staying true to our commitment to making distinctive, high-quality spirits.”

Where can I buy it?

The holiday season begins this week. If you’re stocking your bar cart for a season of parties, we suggest purchasing a bottle of this flavorful, seasonal whiskey. It will be available at the New Riff Distillery gift shop beginning on Friday, November 29th, for the suggested retail price of $54.99. In the next few weeks, you’ll be able to purchase it online and at retailers throughout the US.

Christopher Osburn
