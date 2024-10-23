New Riff's new whiskey is made with an ingredient usually found in beer

New Riff Distilling is well-known for its limited-release expressions. Recently, it announced a new, unique whiskey. It’s a Kentucky straight rye whiskey explicitly made with biscuit malt.

Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey made with Biscuit Malt

It’s Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, made with Biscuit Malt. It’s the newest release in the “New Riff High Note Series,” created to showcase unique barrel aging, limited releases, and other special expressions.

This limited-release whiskey was made with a mash bill of 51% rye, 26% corn, and 23% Weyermann Abbey Malt (also called Biscuit Malt). This non-chill filtered, 109.4-proof rye whiskey was matured for four years. The result is a complex sipping whiskey with biscuit notes, honey, candied nuts, and dark chocolate.

“This combination creates a profile that’s entirely unique, setting this rye whiskey apart from any other rye whiskey we’ve made before,” Master Distiller Brian Sprance said in a press release.

“Abbey Malt is also featured in one of our Single Malt Whiskey recipes that is a component of our yearly release of Sour Mash Single Malt Whiskey, and we loved its contribution to it, so we really thought it could create a very unique and new riff on Rye Whiskey,” he added. “This continued exploration of flavors landed us at this exceptionally quality whiskey from working with an excellent company.”

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, you can’t buy this limited-edition rye whiskey at your local liquor store. It will only be available for New Riff Whiskey Club members at www.newriffwhiskeyclub.com beginning on October 25 for $49.99. You can also order a pour at The Aquifer Tasting Bar.

