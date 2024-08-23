 Skip to main content
Redemption Whiskey takes on French winemaking methods for this special release

It uses the Sur Lie method, making use of the distillate remains called the lees

Redemption Whiskey

Redemption Whiskey is one of the brands that consistently makes our lists for best rye whiskies, thanks to its spicy sweet character and classic flavor profile. But as well as the popular regular rye expression, the brand also puts out more experimental releases in its Specialty Series. Now, it is introducing the Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey, inspired by French winemaking processes.

Named after a form of French wine aging, the Sur Lee whiskey begins with Redemption’s regular rye mash bill, but it departs from tradition by making use of the remains left after distilling, called the lees. This is added back into the distillate to add more flavor and character, and requires the barrels to be turned during the aging process to let the two interact. Once aged, the whiskey is then non-chill filtered to remove any residue which maintaining flavors.

“Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey represents a bold step forward in rye whiskey innovation,” said Alan Kennedy, Redemption’s Master Blender. “By integrating the Sur Lie method, we’ve crafted a whiskey that not only honors our classic pre-Prohibition rye mash bill but also pushes the boundaries of what rye can be. I’m excited to offer fans a whiskey that truly redefines the category with its unexpected take on aging.”

The result is a whiskey with notes of florals and nuts, with flavors of buttery marshmallow and maple, and a spicy finish. It is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

“When I first conceived of Redemption Sur Lee, I was not sure what to expect,” said Tom Steffanci, President of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which produces Redemption. “After tasting the first batch I was blown away and we expect the same excitement from Redemption fans as they get the opportunity to enjoy it. Sur Lee is unlike any rye whiskey on the market today and we’re so proud to share it with existing fans and new drinkers alike. I’m not sure we made enough, so get it while you can.”

The Sur Lee launches at the end of this month and retails for $60 per 750 ml bottle.

